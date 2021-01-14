This Clever Brand Might Be the Secret to Getting Your Kitchen Organized This Year—and It's on Amazon

Flattening doughs, crusts, and tarts to your desired thickness is no issue using an adjustable roller that comes with four removable discs in different sizes. It’s a space-saving gadget that makes at-home bakers feel like professional chefs—which is probably why it’s got more than 10,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

“I make sugar cookies and I like them pretty thick and it is hard to roll them out evenly,” wrote one reviewer. “This is perfect, and I mean perfect...This works amazingly well.”