This Clever Brand Might Be the Secret to Getting Your Kitchen Organized This Year—and It's on Amazon

The best brands know how to perfect their products. For example, Instant Pot simplified cooking and made weeknight meals a breeze. Revlon produced the impeccable blowout brush that devotees swear totally changed their approach to hair styling. And Joseph Joseph dominates the market with its ingenious organizational gadgets for use in every room in the house, especially in the kitchen. The brand's line of products include everything from an under-the-shelf drawer that saves space in tight kitchen cabinets, to a cutlery organizer that has as many fans as a teen pop group.
Browsing the storefront on Amazon, it's clear Joseph Joseph is the place to go for organization. Trying to get rid of kitchen counter clutter? Look no further than the top-rated sink caddy that holds soap bottles, sponges, and more. Wanting to get rid of the wobbly kitchenware in your pantry? Try out the lid holder that fits onto cabinet doors and makes stacking pans and pots so much easier. Plus, the majority of Joseph Joseph's aesthetically pleasing accessories are under $40, so you won't have to break the bank (or your back) to organize your home. Check out some of our top picks below:
Flattening doughs, crusts, and tarts to your desired thickness is no issue using an adjustable roller that comes with four removable discs in different sizes. It’s a space-saving gadget that makes at-home bakers feel like professional chefs—which is probably why it’s got more than 10,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon.
“I make sugar cookies and I like them pretty thick and it is hard to roll them out evenly,” wrote one reviewer. “This is perfect, and I mean perfect...This works amazingly well.”
There are two things that set this utensil station apart from others. First, the turning carousel comes with hooks for each spoon and ladle to keep everything in place. Second, each utensil has a built-in rest edge that prevents the actual head from touching any surfaces.
“After having them for just short of a week I can tell they are a great buy,” wrote one shopper. “These are very sturdy, and clean up easily in both a sink and the top rack of a dishwasher. I highly recommend these for your own use, a house warming gift, or just a gift to a friend that likes to cook.”
If you have a pantry or cabinet filled with disorganized measuring cups and mixing bowls, this set is for you. The stacked 9-piece set is a clean alternative to mismatched bowls that never seem to fit into one another when you need them to. Along with being aesthetically pleasing, this set is soothing for neat freaks and home chefs who like to have everything in one organized pile.
The set includes: a large mixing bowl, a colander, a steel sieve strainer, a small mixing bowl, and five measuring cups.
Don’t let soapy sponges ruin the aesthetic of your kitchen sink area. This stainless steel organizer holds all of the dish essentials, from scrubbing brushes to soap bars. Plus, it’s easy to take apart to clean.
Storing lids can be an organizational nightmare. Instead of building a teetering, tottering tower of kitchenware (or just throwing your lids in a pile in the cupboard), invest in a few of these lid holders that fit on cabinet doors with ease. The best part: You can install them without tools.
Never spill chopped veggies off the side of your cutting board again. This foldable cutting board diminishes any potential messes and precisely gets all of the cut goodies in one place. Plus, it makes discarding scraps a breeze.
“Something so simple as making it so the edges fold is ingenious,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Now you don’t have to worry about your onions and other veggies falling all over the place.”
Opening cans manually can be a task-and-a-half—especially if you’re working with a dull can opener. This one automatically grips a can’s edges with each twist, making it easier to undo. Plus the small size makes it a winner for tight drawers.
Finding a spoon shouldn’t be like finding a needle in a haystack, and with this compact organizer, it won’t be. This best-selling organizer set comes with knife and cutlery trays that make finding the proper essentials easy. The tiered trays fit into drawers as small as three inches tall, yet somehow still hold 25-piece cutlery sets with ease.
“It fits perfectly in a tiny drawer,” said one reviewer. It holds a lot of silverware. I have two sets in it.”
Reduce the risk of cross contamination and keep all of your cutting boards in place with this index holder. It looks like a file organizer, and holds up to four boards at once. The top labels make it easy to distinguish which board you’re grabbing—raw fish, vegetables, raw meat, or cooked foods.
If your house has a “no knives in the dishwasher” rule, this is the clever gadget you’ve been waiting for. It cleans both sides of a knife at once, and can also be used for cutlery. It comes in handy when you don’t feel like doing a load of dishes, but still want to reload your utensil drawer. No wonder it has close to 5,000 five-star reviews.
“This is an excellent product,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It allows me to wash my very sharp, new knives quickly and easily. I just put a drop of cleanser on the first knife I wash and then the soap stays in the brush while I wash many other knives! Because of the bristles on the brush, I can get even the crustiest of messes off of the knives”
There’s no way around minimal storage in small kitchens—unless you have this attachable drawer. It fits below cabinet shelves and easily fits items like spices, baggies, and charging cords.
“I loved the first so much, I bought four,” wrote one happy shopper. “I use them for my Nespresso pods, kitchen gadgets I don’t use so often, and napkins. I’m a little obsessed.”