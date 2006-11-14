6 Foolproof Ways to Organize Your Recipe Collection

Solution No. 1: Download a recipe organizer app. If you find most of your recipes online, download an app like Recipe Keeper to make saving and locating them again much easier. The app lets you import recipes from any website, categorize your recipes, and even scan recipes from cookbooks or magazines. If you want a recipe organizer app geared towards meal planning, try Prepear, which lets you schedule out your dinner ideas. An added bonus: with all of your favorite recipes neatly organized on your phone, sharing that chicken curry recipe only takes a couple clicks.

Solution No. 2: Mark the page. The next time you're browsing through cookbooks and see a recipe that makes your mouth water, slip on a Book Dart ($10 for 100, bookdarts.com). Made of paper-thin metal, it does the job attractively and won't fall off, wrinkle the page, or leave a mark. Book Darts come in bronze, silver, and brass, so you can color-code to distinguish recipes you have tried from those you haven't, or entrées from appetizers.