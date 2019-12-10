Here’s How to Organize Your Food Storage Supplies Once and for All
Whip up smart solutions for food storage supplies with these creative tips.
It's a common kitchen organization dilemma: when you open the cabinet door and an avalanche of plastic food storage containers comes tumbling out. Or maybe the search for a matching lid to a container results in an hour-long scavenger hunt? Despite your best organization efforts, it's all too easy for bulky, mismatched food containers to make a mess of your kitchen cabinets. But if you're determined to restore order, these tips from Samantha Pregenzer, founder of SO | Home Professional Organizing, can help. Here's how to stash everything from sandwich bags, to tin foil, to plastic food storage containers so it's easy to grab what you need. Packing up school lunches and dishing out leftovers just got much easier.
RELATED: These Are the 9 Best Glass Food Storage Containers, According to Thousands of Reviews
1
Create a station
Reserve a shallow drawer for boxes of foil, cling wrap, and wax paper. If you have a deeper drawer nearby, use it for food storage containers and lids; otherwise, use an adjacent cabinet. Keeping everything in one area makes prepping lunch and packing leftovers more streamlined.
2
Ditch bulky boxes
Remove sandwich bags from their boxes and sort them by size between dividers spaced a few inches apart. You’ll easily see when the bags need to be replenished.
To buy: OXO Good Grips Expandable Dresser Drawer Divider, $20 for 2; amazon.com.
3
Keep it uniform
Stick to the same brand of storage container to ensure the pieces nest well (generally, don’t stack more than four). Avoid buying the variety pack. Instead, select the individual sizes you’ll reach for most often.
To buy: Tellfresh Food Storage, from $5; containerstore.com.
4
Arrange lids
Store lids under the containers, or file them upright between a divider and the edge of the drawer.
5
Make room
Short on drawer space? Consider hanging food storage wraps on removable rods inside a cabinet door. Punch out the tabs on the ends of each box and slide the whole thing over the rod. Or stash wraps in a magazine file box positioned on its spine.
To buy: Magazine File Box, $16; containerstore.com.