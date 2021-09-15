Bring Order to Your Refrigerator and Pantry With This Can Organizer That's Only $17
If you have a penchant for organization, your desire to create an easily accessible, tidy space likely extends to many areas throughout your home. And even if you're just now experiencing a craving for order, there are plenty of ways for you to dip your toes into the organization pool. As one of the spots where you spend the most time while at home, go ahead and turn your eyes toward the kitchen, particularly your refrigerator and cabinets, thanks to this set of bins that one shopper called the "perfect product."
As you stock and keep your pantry and refrigerator filled with your favorite cans and sodas, the go-to way to keep everything in line is to stack them. But when cans of any kind are loose, they have a tendency to tip over, roll, and it all quickly becomes a jumbled mess. To prevent any mishaps while still saving space, shoppers have found multiple uses for the Homeries can dispenser and organizer bins.
To buy: $17; amazon.com.
"After researching pantry solutions, we ended up choosing this soda can dispenser," said one five-star reviewer. "I like that you can look through all of the cans instead of just dispensing the oldest one [first]. [It] fits great in the pantry and accommodates most canned goods well. There is no assembly, and they are easy to use. The plastic is strong enough for our purpose. [I am] very happy with this set!"
Designed from BPA-free plastic with bottom ridges to prevent slipping, the Homeries can bins can house a complete variety of items, including soda cans, baby food, pet food, vegetables, fruit, tuna, and more, according to the brand. Sold in a set of two, each bin measures 13.5 by 5.5 by 3.75 inches. They're ideal to place in pantries and refrigerators where up to nine 7.5 ounce cans can be easily stored inside. Plus, they have more than 3,600 perfect five-star ratings.
"I enjoy that I can add a second layer of soda cans on top of the bottom layer, so I am using the vertical space and thus saving space in my fridge," added another reviewer. "They can also keep any number of other odd items in them, such as celery, rhubarb, apples, tangerines, etc. I use some of them in my cupboards to hold canned goods such as soup, chili, and vegetables." This shopper also highlighted that the sturdy bins can easily stack on top of each other, and since they're clear, you can easily see what's stored in them with just one glance, too.
Although the Homeries can dispenser and organizer bins are designed for refrigerators and pantries, their clear, durable design also makes them perfect for storing items in bathrooms, closets, offices, and even dorm rooms. Shop the set now and start organizing.