This Super Sturdy Drying Rack Will Keep Clutter Off Your Countertops

Call us optimistic, but we don’t see wasted space—just opportunities. Case in point: the area above the kitchen sink, which we recently learned is an excellent location for a dish rack thanks to this genius space saver.

The G Ting Over Sink Dish Rack keeps clutter off countertops, adjusting to fit across most kitchen sinks and hold up to 80 pounds of bowls, plates, pans, and more. It caught our eye when it zoomed up Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart this week, jumping in popularity by 455 percent in the retailer’s kitchen department.

The stainless steel body is covered in a rust-resistant finish and is specially designed to counterweight top-heavy loads. It also comes with removable holders for knives, utensils, cutting boards, and lids, a special basket for soaps and sponges, and hooks for hanging towels. Everything drip dries directly into the sink, while suction cups on the rack’s base ensure it won’t slip.

For cooks with postage-stamp-sized kitchens, the structure is also perfect for additional storage space when not being used for drying. Permanently display your dinnerware collection or corral food container lids in one easy-to-reach place. Another smart idea? The rack's design provides an airflow ideal for ripening fruits and vegetables.

Setting up the rack doesn’t require any special tools. Connect pieces of the base together with an included screwdriver, then hang the racks and holders where you want them. Just make sure to measure the width of your kitchen sink, the height of the faucet, and the height between the cabinet bottom to the countertop (if you have one) first.

While the dish rack doesn’t have any customer reviews just yet, the maker, G Ting, seems to be a leader in the field of innovative dish drying. The brand’s more basic rollable dish rack ($23; amazon.com) has an incredible 4.8-star rating, with users praising the tool for its thoughtful, durable design.

The larger Over Sink Dish Rack costs $90, which, admittedly, is an investment. But by adding this smart find to your kitchen, you’re creating storage space out of thin air.