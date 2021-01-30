9,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear This $22 Bin Takes the Mess Out of Composting

If your New Year's resolutions have gravitated toward sustainability, you've likely considered composting. Seasoned experts know there are a few essentials you should have on hand before giving the process a whirl—and according to more than 9,000 reviewers, this odor-trapping kitchen compost bin tops the list.
For those not in the know, a compost bin is a receptacle used to store food scraps before taking them to your backyard, a local composting site, or another outdoor area where composting is permitted. As you can imagine, it takes more than a typical kitchen container to collect compost in an odor- and mess-free fashion. That's where the Epica Stainless Steel Compost Bin comes in. The 1.3-gallon vessel is large enough to hold several days' worth of scraps, while its replaceable charcoal filter keeps the smell of decomposing food from seeping into your space.
To buy: $22; amazon.com.
The stylish bin is resistant to leaks and rust, so it's safe to keep on your countertop. Plus, it can be cleaned as easily as your favorite stainless steel cookware. Likewise, the charcoal odor filter can be cleaned with soap and water and will last more than six months if washed regularly. To start your composting journey, place leftover food waste like vegetable peels and coffee grounds into the container, pop on the airtight top, and boom. You won't have to think about it again until it's full and ready to be emptied.
Shoppers who have tried the Epica compost bin say they're never going back. "I am a veteran composter, and it has long been a seriously stinky and messy dilemma. I finally went online and actually researched various kitchen top composters. This one won out, and I got it. I'm so happy I did," one wrote. "It doesn't smell, and the fruit flies are not able to access the scraps—hooray! The top is quite secure. It's super easy to clean, and it looks quite nice on the kitchen counter, next to the cutting board."
According to this reviewer, the bin is ideal for composting newbies: "We ordered this bin as beginner composters because everything else we have used has quickly become too stinky and allowed for fruit flies to move in. We are VERY happy with this product."
You can grab the Epica Stainless Steel Compost Bin for just $22 on Amazon now. To keep yours extra clean, try lining it with a small compostable trash bag.