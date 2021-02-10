Nearly 11,000 Amazon Shoppers Say These Handy Dishwasher Magnets Are a ‘Kitchen Necessity’

Have you ever looked at a product and asked yourself, why didn't I think of that? I, for one, remember exactly where I was when I learned about the banana guard, the comfy blanket sweatshirt, and other equally simple yet clever designs that make life just a little bit more enjoyable. The latest innovative (yet seemingly intuitive) product solution I've stumbled upon is the Envix Reversible Dishwasher Magnet.
Owning a dishwasher should make your life easier, but if you're constantly wondering if your dishes are clean, dirty, or a mix of both, it can lead to unnecessary household bickering. What I once considered to be a personal problem is apparently a universal struggle, because over 13,000 Amazon reviewers felt the need to buy these reversible dishwasher magnets.
The concept behind the magnets is painfully simple: Display the magnet on your dishwasher, and flip the magnet to the "clean" side when the dishes are clean, and the "dirty" side when the dishes are dirty. While you might be tempted to DIY this hack, these magnets come with an adhesive metal plate to keep your magnet secure because apparently, not all dishwashers are magnetic friendly. They're also made of durable PVC material and a high-gloss polish that won't damage your dishwasher. Plus, they're on sale for just $7, so save yourself the project that many customers noted they have tried and failed.
While thousands of Amazon shoppers have deemed these dishwasher magnets a "necessity" and "one of those things you don't realize you need until you have it," they seem to be particularly helpful to parents. One reviewer says: "With the kids adding dirty dishes to the clean dishes in the dishwasher, I needed a way to notify all that the dishes were clean or dirty. This magnet is perfect! Super sturdy, thick, sticks really well, fun, easy-to-read design that complements the kitchen look."
Another happy parent says: "If you have teenagers or just sink monsters that don't know when to empty the dishwasher, this works great. Really, there are no more excuses around here for not putting your dishes where they belong. I'm so glad such a little thing made such a big difference in our household."
Kid-free households will also benefit from the tool that customers say has "saved them countless arguments."
Available in seven different prints and fonts, grab one of these $7 magnets now.