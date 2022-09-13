This Clever Item Keeps Your Fridge Organized and Extends the Life of Your Produce

With rising food prices, it makes sense to want to stretch your dollar and make the most out of what's already in your fridge, especially when it comes to produce. However, that can be difficult to achieve when your fruits and vegetables have spoiled and wilted by the time you reach for them. Buying individual storage containers to keep your items fresh can become cumbersome and expensive. Luckily, there's an affordable way to prevent your fruits and vegetables from going bad in the refrigerator.

More than 2,800 Amazon customers swear by Dualplex's fruit and vegetable fridge drawer liner to keep their produce fresh for extended periods of time. Don't be fooled by the simplistic design. Customers have described these refrigerator liners as "miraculous," having been "extremely impressed" with their high quality and functionality. Right now, the liners are 32 percent off, and you can get a four-pack for $11—that's like paying just $2.75 per sheet.

amazon.com

To buy: $11 (was $16); amazon.com.

The Dualplex fruit and vegetable fridge drawer liners are made of a unique foam material that allows air to circulate throughout your fridge drawers to prevent mold, odors, spoiling, and bruising, while also absorbing moisture. This prolongs the life of your produce, allowing you to save money on groceries and forestall food waste.

Preserve your food in style with six fun color options: Green, orange, purple, pink, red, and yellow. The 12 by 15 inch liners fit standard refrigerators but can easily be trimmed and customized to fit smaller drawer sizes. The refrigerator drawer liners are BPA-, PVC-, and phthalates-free, keeping your food safe. Thanks to the durable foam material, spills and liquid messes can be wiped away or washed in the sink. Dualplex is so sure you'll love it that it offers a money-back guarantee.

While using the liners, one reviewer noticed that the life of their organic fruits and vegetables was extended by three to nine days. "I've actually forgotten that I have asparagus in the crisper and discovered it two weeks later still very much fresh and crispy," they further explained. "I am no longer throwing money away every other day."

Another shopper who was initially skeptical of the claims for the Dualplex liners was delighted to discover how "shockingly effective" they performed. They noted that after using the liners in their crisper drawer, they "added at least a week of life to spinach, arugula, and green onions." The $11 for the four pack of liners was well worth the price considering "they've basically paid for themselves with eliminated food waste."

If you're tired of wasting your money on produce that spoils before you get a chance to enjoy it, give the Dualplex fridge liners a try. Grab them while they're still on sale for $11 at Amazon.