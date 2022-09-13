This Clever Item Keeps Your Fridge Organized and Extends the Life of Your Produce

Waste less fruit and trim your grocery bill.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liner for Fridge Refrigerator Drawers
Photo: amazon.com

With rising food prices, it makes sense to want to stretch your dollar and make the most out of what's already in your fridge, especially when it comes to produce. However, that can be difficult to achieve when your fruits and vegetables have spoiled and wilted by the time you reach for them. Buying individual storage containers to keep your items fresh can become cumbersome and expensive. Luckily, there's an affordable way to prevent your fruits and vegetables from going bad in the refrigerator.

More than 2,800 Amazon customers swear by Dualplex's fruit and vegetable fridge drawer liner to keep their produce fresh for extended periods of time. Don't be fooled by the simplistic design. Customers have described these refrigerator liners as "miraculous," having been "extremely impressed" with their high quality and functionality. Right now, the liners are 32 percent off, and you can get a four-pack for $11—that's like paying just $2.75 per sheet.

Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liner for Fridge Refrigerator Drawers
amazon.com

To buy: $11 (was $16); amazon.com.

The Dualplex fruit and vegetable fridge drawer liners are made of a unique foam material that allows air to circulate throughout your fridge drawers to prevent mold, odors, spoiling, and bruising, while also absorbing moisture. This prolongs the life of your produce, allowing you to save money on groceries and forestall food waste.

Preserve your food in style with six fun color options: Green, orange, purple, pink, red, and yellow. The 12 by 15 inch liners fit standard refrigerators but can easily be trimmed and customized to fit smaller drawer sizes. The refrigerator drawer liners are BPA-, PVC-, and phthalates-free, keeping your food safe. Thanks to the durable foam material, spills and liquid messes can be wiped away or washed in the sink. Dualplex is so sure you'll love it that it offers a money-back guarantee.

While using the liners, one reviewer noticed that the life of their organic fruits and vegetables was extended by three to nine days. "I've actually forgotten that I have asparagus in the crisper and discovered it two weeks later still very much fresh and crispy," they further explained. "I am no longer throwing money away every other day."

Another shopper who was initially skeptical of the claims for the Dualplex liners was delighted to discover how "shockingly effective" they performed. They noted that after using the liners in their crisper drawer, they "added at least a week of life to spinach, arugula, and green onions." The $11 for the four pack of liners was well worth the price considering "they've basically paid for themselves with eliminated food waste."

If you're tired of wasting your money on produce that spoils before you get a chance to enjoy it, give the Dualplex fridge liners a try. Grab them while they're still on sale for $11 at Amazon.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
ClearSpace Storage Bins
Organize Your Refrigerator, Pantry, and More With This 4-Pack of Storage Bins That's on Sale This Weekend
Fridge containing healthy food
How to Keep Food Fresh and Safe During a Power Outage
Green apples
How to Store Apples So They Stay Crisp
overhead view of raw asparagus on a teal textured background
How to Store Asparagus So It Stays Crisp
Rubbermaid 2114737 FreshWorks Produce Saver, Medium and Large Storage Containers
Shopping Editors Love These Produce Savers That Keep Raspberries, Lettuce, and Peppers Fresh for Weeks
Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle for Fridge
Amazon Shoppers Call This $19 Find 'Exactly What You Need to Get Organized'
An organized refrigerator
How to Arrange Your Refrigerator Shelves and Drawers by Food Group
6 Pack SimpleHouseware 3-Compartment Heavy Duty Boxes Tout
The 17 Best Meal Prep Containers You Can Buy on Amazon
Aplat x Material picnic set
This Limited-Edition Picnic Set Merges Elegance and Functionality—and It's Sustainable
Corner Shelf with 2 Tiers - Storage Organizer for Pantry or Kitchen Cabinets (White)
The 19 Best Kitchen Cabinet Organizers for Every Storage Need
how-to-store-foods-in-the-fridge
The Ultimate Guide to Storing Every Type of Food in the Refrigerator for Long-Lasting Freshness
AmazonBasics Blossom Bathroom Shower Curtain
The 11 Best Shower Curtains You Can Buy on Amazon
Compost Bin Tout
The 9 Best Compost Bins for Your Kitchen and Beyond
The Spruce Clear Kitchen Organizers filled with cheese and produce
These Clear, Stackable Food Storage Containers Help Produce Stay Fresh for Longer
Green Avocados On A Light Background.
How to Store Avocados So They Stay Fresh for as Long as Possible
Reusable Storage Bags
8 Reusable Sandwich Bags With Near-Perfect Ratings From Thousands of Customers