7 Refreshing Drink Dispensers
Tag Vintage Jar Drink Dispenser
Revel in vintage bliss by entertaining with this green-tinted jar complete with thick glass handles for easy transport.
To buy: $65, hayneedle.com.
Tear Drop Beverage Dispenser
Go modern with an elegantly slanted glass jug that is corked with a natural wood stopper.
To buy: $60, zgallerie.com.
Pedestal Beverage Jug
Chill drinks without diluting them by using the central ice chamber within this elegant, two gallon carafe.
To buy: $40, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Cold Beverage Jar with Stand
Elevate refreshments with a partially recycled glass jug that sits tall and- thanks to rubberized feet- won't scratch surfaces.
To buy: $60, crateandbarrel.com.
Glass Infuser Dispenser
A simple structure that infuses every gulp with flavor (orange? lemon? lime?) without the unwanted pulp.
To buy: $25, worldmarket.com.
Williamsburg Double Beverage Dispenser
Iced tea or lemonade? If you can’t decide what to serve, set up two jars side-by-side to satisfy different tastebuds.
To buy: $32, target.com.
Glass Drink Dispenser
Modeled after a retro cocktail shaker, this classic canister offers an attractive way to keep drinks flowing.
To buy: $60, potterybarn.com.
