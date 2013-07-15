7 Refreshing Drink Dispensers

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
hayneedle.com
A round-up of charming containers that'll keep drinks cool and thirsts quenched all day long.
Tag Vintage Jar Drink Dispenser

hayneedle.com

Revel in vintage bliss by entertaining with this green-tinted jar complete with thick glass handles for easy transport.

To buy: $65, hayneedle.com.

Featured in August 2013

Tear Drop Beverage Dispenser

zgallerie.com

Go modern with an elegantly slanted glass jug that is corked with a natural wood stopper.

To buy: $60, zgallerie.com.

Pedestal Beverage Jug

bedbathandbeyond.com

Chill drinks without diluting them by using the central ice chamber within this elegant, two gallon carafe.

To buy: $40, bedbathandbeyond.com.

Cold Beverage Jar with Stand

crateandbarrel.com

Elevate refreshments with a partially recycled glass jug that sits tall and- thanks to rubberized feet- won't scratch surfaces.

To buy: $60, crateandbarrel.com.

Glass Infuser Dispenser

worldmarket.com

A simple structure that infuses every gulp with flavor (orange? lemon? lime?) without the unwanted pulp.

To buy: $25, worldmarket.com.

Williamsburg Double Beverage Dispenser

target.com

Iced tea or lemonade? If you can’t decide what to serve, set up two jars side-by-side to satisfy different tastebuds.

To buy: $32, target.com.

Glass Drink Dispenser

potterybarn.com

Modeled after a retro cocktail shaker, this classic canister offers an attractive way to keep drinks flowing.

To buy: $60, potterybarn.com.

