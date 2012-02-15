The Best Dish Rack Picks
Fully Loaded
Simplehuman Flip-Top
A double-decker powerhouse with curved plastic bumpers to protect dishes, a wineglass caddy, and a top level that flips open to make room for pots. Size: 21 by 20 inches.
To buy: $80, simplehuman.com.
Countertop Cadillac
KitchenAid Three-Piece Dish Rack
Roomy, substantial, and luxe, with a utensil bin that attaches to either side to suit your space. Size: 22 by 15 inches.
To buy: $40, pfaltzgraff.com.
In the Sink
Umbra Sink Rack
A small grooved pad that hides in the basin. It holds plates if you lean the first one on the sink wall. Slip it in a drawer to store. Size: 13 by 11 inches.
To buy: $10, umbra.com.
Over the Sink
Progressive Collapsible Dish Rack
Suspend it over one half of a double sink as you wash in the other. Press down and flatten when not in use. Size: 17 by 12 inches.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
Self-Contained
Compact Dish Rack
Protects tableware from kitchen traffic with nonslip feet and high walls. For counter or sink; a spout drains water away. Size: 15 by 13 inches.
To buy: $30, simplehuman.com.
Modern Artsy
High & Dry Dish Rack
Plastic "ribs" bend to hold plates of various thicknesses (but this isn't meant for heavy items). Folds flat. Also in white and sage. Size: 17 by 11 inches.
To buy: $49, black-blum.com.
Clever Classic
Folding Dish Rack
With loops for cups and room below for a pan, it holds a ton without taking up much visual (or actual) space. Folds flat. Size: 18 by 12 inches.
To buy: $27, stacksandstacks.com.