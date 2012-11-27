7 Cool Bottle Openers

By Jenny Brown
Updated February 11, 2016
uncommongoods.com
These picks turn an everyday bar tool into a stylish, display-worthy accessory.
Penny Bottle Opener

uncommongoods.com

Perfect for the quirky man in your life: This walnut paddle-shaped opener comes personalized with a penny year of your choice. A concealed magnet lets it stick right to the beer cooler.

To buy: From $50, uncommongoods.com.

Featured November 2012

Knot Bottle Opener

jaysonhome.com

The nautical-rope design adds just the right amount of visual interest to this handsome brass piece.

To buy: $28, jaysonhome.com.

Bulldog Bottle Opener

potterybarn.com

This stainless-steel hound acts as a cute tabletop figurine. But surprise! It gnaws off bottle caps with its jaws.

To buy: $14.50, potterybarn.com.

Japanese Brass Bottle Opener: Double Oval

spartan-shop.com

Graceful interconnected brass hoops are jewelry for your tabletop.

To buy: $46, spartan-shop.com.

Knucklehead Bottle Opener

etsy.com

This minimalist, modern gadget is made of sturdy laser-cut steel, so it will survive battles with even the most stubborn caps. In eight color finishes to please anyone on your gift list.

To buy: $28, etsy.com.

Dove Bottle Opener

bhldn.com

Let this lovely porcelain bird roost on the kitchen windowsill until it’s time to uncap a Perrier (the opener is on the bottom of her belly).

To buy: $28, bhldn.com.

Ampersand Bottle Opener

store.curiosityshoppeonline.com

You don’t have to love grammar to love the sleek curves of this punctuation mark. The aluminum design will look classy and cool on the bar or even hidden on a bookshelf.

To buy: $12, store.curiosityshoppeonline.com.

