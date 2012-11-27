7 Cool Bottle Openers
Penny Bottle Opener
Perfect for the quirky man in your life: This walnut paddle-shaped opener comes personalized with a penny year of your choice. A concealed magnet lets it stick right to the beer cooler.
To buy: From $50, uncommongoods.com.
Featured November 2012
Knot Bottle Opener
The nautical-rope design adds just the right amount of visual interest to this handsome brass piece.
To buy: $28, jaysonhome.com.
Bulldog Bottle Opener
This stainless-steel hound acts as a cute tabletop figurine. But surprise! It gnaws off bottle caps with its jaws.
To buy: $14.50, potterybarn.com.
Japanese Brass Bottle Opener: Double Oval
Graceful interconnected brass hoops are jewelry for your tabletop.
To buy: $46, spartan-shop.com.
Knucklehead Bottle Opener
This minimalist, modern gadget is made of sturdy laser-cut steel, so it will survive battles with even the most stubborn caps. In eight color finishes to please anyone on your gift list.
To buy: $28, etsy.com.
Dove Bottle Opener
Let this lovely porcelain bird roost on the kitchen windowsill until it’s time to uncap a Perrier (the opener is on the bottom of her belly).
To buy: $28, bhldn.com.
Ampersand Bottle Opener
You don’t have to love grammar to love the sleek curves of this punctuation mark. The aluminum design will look classy and cool on the bar or even hidden on a bookshelf.
To buy: $12, store.curiosityshoppeonline.com.
