7 Smart Ideas for Organizing Your Kitchen Coffee Bar

With any good home coffee bar comes a whole series of problems to solve. Figuring out how to make good coffee: moderately easy. Figuring out how to store all those coffee-making supplies: an on-going struggle. Any efficient home coffee bar has, at minimum, some sort of coffeemaker, a mug to hold it, and coffee storage; many coffee bars have much more than that, and all that coffee paraphernalia is bound to take up a good chunk of space—thank goodness there are plenty of coffee bar ideas to organize it all into a kitchen corner worth spotlighting.

Between the mugs, coffeemaker, stirrers, sugar, travel mugs, and coffee itself, a coffee bar can be quickly overrun, especially if multiple members of the household use it or several different coffee-making contraptions are needed for making variations such as cold brew or pour-over coffee. If coffee is a lifestyle, crafting an effective, organized coffee bar is key to making it a clutter-free one.

Before setting up a coffee bar, see what can be done to cull any mugs, old coffeemakers, or other tools that aren’t used anymore. Then pick a spot for the home coffee station. Some people are able to devote a whole wall or stretch of counter space to a coffee bar; others have to make do with what space is available, while still others would prefer to keep the whole set-up out of sight. Whatever your coffee station prerogative, you’ll be smart to pick up a few organizers, such as some mug hooks, lazy Susans, or shelf dividers, to make the most of whatever space is available. Truly ambitious coffee fans can even search for a butcher’s or baker’s rack, a storage cart, or a set of floating shelves to give the coffee bar a curated look.

Regardless of the final coffee station look, be sure that it’s functional. Coffeemakers, which tend to be bulky, should be out in the open, where they can be used. Pulling one out of storage every day can start your coffee-drinking (and entire morning) off on a bad note. Other accessories and tools, including mugs, cold brew tools, French presses, and more, can be tucked out of sight or left in the open, depending on your tolerance for visual clutter.

Take a look at these coffee bar ideas for some inspiration, then get started crafting your own little piece of coffee-drinking paradise.