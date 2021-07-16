Amazon Shoppers Say This Set Is 'the Rolls Royce of Food Storage'—and It's on Sale
It's safe to say we have a strong fascination with organization. But while social media accounts and Netflix shows tend to focus on the glitz of a clearly labeled pantry and the glam of a refrigerator stacked with clear containers (which definitely spark joy), it's important to keep in mind food organization does serve a real purpose: to keep stuff fresh until we're ready to enjoy them. For containers that look as good as they perform, you can scoop up this 14-piece airtight set that's on sale for $37 on Amazon.
Any good storage container set includes a variety of sizes, and the Chef's Path 14-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set features a complete range, including two extra-large (1.8 quarts), four large (1.5 quarts), four medium (1.2 quarts), and four small containers (0.7 quarts). Every container is BPA-free and as airtight as the name promises thanks to locking panels on all four sides of the lids and silicone seals all around.
To buy: $37 with coupon (was $53), amazon.com.
Many customers opt to use the set (or many sets) to organize dry goods in their pantries, but the containers can also hold liquids and leftovers in the fridge and freezer. Plus, the containers stack to save space wherever they are, and the measuring spoons, chalkboard marker, and chalkboard labels ensure they're ready to make their social media debut.
"The Rolls Royce of food storage," exclaimed one of the more than 2,000 five-star reviewers. "I feel like these are really going to hold up well over time and serve as great staple pieces in my pantry. I would definitely make this purchase again and am already thinking about ordering more to make my pantry even more streamlined and organized!"
Reimagine your pantry and refrigerator with the Chef's Path 14-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set that costs less than $3 per piece while the sale lasts.