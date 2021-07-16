Amazon Shoppers Say This Set Is 'the Rolls Royce of Food Storage'—and It's on Sale

It's safe to say we have a strong fascination with organization. But while social media accounts and Netflix shows tend to focus on the glitz of a clearly labeled pantry and the glam of a refrigerator stacked with clear containers (which definitely spark joy), it's important to keep in mind food organization does serve a real purpose: to keep stuff fresh until we're ready to enjoy them. For containers that look as good as they perform, you can scoop up this 14-piece airtight set that's on sale for $37 on Amazon.