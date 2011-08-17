7 Dynamite Beverage Dispensers

By Nina Strochlic
Updated August 29, 2014
potterybarn.com
While the weather is still suitable for outdoor gatherings, take your pick of any of these festive drink jars to serve your guests.
Pottery Barn Mason Jar Drink Dispenser

potterybarn.com

Let the beverage be your centerpiece in this oversized country-style mason jar. Arrange smaller jars around this one for a DIY set that makes a statement for any occasion.

To buy: $69, potterybarn.com.

Featured August 2011

Trio Beverage Dispenser

zgallerie.com

The perfect entertaining piece for an indecisive party host. Fill the stackable glass dispensers with three different beverages and let your guests do the decision-making.

To buy: $70, zgallerie.com.

Bell-Shaped Drink Dispenser and Stand

origincrafts.com

This unique beverage holder’s robin’s-egg-blue finish and revamped fifties look gives a pop of color to an otherwise muted table.

To buy: Unforunately, this item is no longer available. See origincrafts.com for similar products.

Roost Cairo Beverage Dispenser

velocityartanddesign.com

Choose between the short or tall versions of this stylish dispenser. Metal accents put a modern twist on a typically old-fashioned look.

To buy: Unforunately, this item is no longer available.

American Atelier Ceramic Beverage Dispenser

csnstores.com

Well suited for an outdoor party or barbeque, this casual serving piece comes in a summery shade of orange to suit the mood.

To buy: $30, csnstores.com.

Cold Beverage Jar

crateandbarrel.com

Elegant in its simplicity, this container can sit flat on the counter or elevated on metal legs (sold separately) and works seamlessly with any party décor.

To buy: $50 for similar dispenser, crateandbarrel.com.

Collection de Paris Cold Beverage Drink Dispenser

bedbathandbeyond.com

Set up this old-fashioned glass dispenser at your next garden party for instant class. The hammered glass and footed stand will transform even the simplest lemonade into a sophisticated beverage.

To buy: $150, bedbathandbeyond.com.

