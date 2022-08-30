The 8 Best Sink Caddies to Keep Your Kitchen Countertop Tidy

Our top pick, Joseph Joseph's Caddy Kitchen Sink Organizer , is a countertop model that's sleek, spacious, and durable. We especially love that it's segmented into different storage sections, making it easy to keep all your supplies organized.

"Select the material carefully," Blakey says. "[Your sink] is a wet space, so you don't want [a caddy] that will rust, collect mildew, or break."

To find the best sink caddies, we spent hours researching various models on the market and assessing them for style, durability, and storage capacity. We turned to Holly Blakey , a professional organizer at Breathing Room , for advice on how to choose the best sink caddy for your kitchen.

Sink caddies are practical storage solutions that keep your sponge, soap, and other dishwashing essentials within arm's reach. You might not think much about the sink organizer you choose, but there are actually quite a few different types—including suction cup, over-the-sink, and countertop models.

Best Overall Sink Caddy: Joseph Joseph Caddy Kitchen Sink Organizer amazon.com View at Amazon ($15) Also available at Walmart and Macy's. Who it's for: People who want a sleek countertop sink caddy that makes it easy to store lots of different essentials. Who it isn't for: People want a sink caddy that lives inside their sink. Joseph Joseph's Caddy Kitchen Sink Organizer packs a lot of storage into a sleek profile—and that's why it's our top pick. At 4.5 x 8.5 x 5 inches, the caddy doesn't take up much space on your countertop. But it's segmented into different sections, making it easy to organize all kinds of kitchen essentials. The caddy's main compartment is perfect for tall items, like cleaning brushes and bottles of dish soap. Its built-in towel rack is big enough to hold a few dish towels, and its dual-layer base is ideal for wet sponges. Designed with drainage holes on top and a reservoir down below, this base catches the water that drips off your sponges, keeping it from pooling on your countertops. The caddy is dishwasher-safe, so it's easy to clean—and its reasonable price only sweetens the deal. Product Details: Type: Countertop organizer

Countertop organizer Material: Plastic

Plastic Size: 4.5 x 8.5 x 5 inches

Best Sling Sink Caddy: Umbra Sling Sink Caddy amazon.com View at Amazon ($7) Also available at Walmart, The Container Store, and World Market. Who it's for: People who want a small sink caddy they can bend, customize, and put in different places. Who it isn't for: People who need to store more than one cleaning tool. A lot of sling sink caddies are designed to hang from your faucet, but Umbra's Sling Sink Caddy is more versatile than most. Because the caddy is made of silicone-coated wire, you can bend it into different shapes—creating the exact organizer you need for your sink setup. Like other sling sink caddies, this one from Umbra slides right over your faucet. But its versatility sets it apart from the rest: It also folds over the center of your sink, like an over-the-sink caddy, and bunches up to sit on your countertop, like an ordinary soap holder. And we love how sturdy it is, too. The flexible wire holds its shape and the non-slip silicone coating keeps it from sliding around in your sink. Since the caddy is so small, it's not a great choice if you have a lot to store. That said, it's still the perfect size for a sponge or cleaning brush, so you can keep your go-to tool within reach. Product Details: Type: Sling sponge holder

Sling sponge holder Material: Silicone-coated wire

Silicone-coated wire Size: 0.5 x 4.5 x 10.25 inches

Best Suction Sink Caddy: Simplehuman Sink Caddy amazon.com View at Amazon (from $25) Also available at Simplehuman, Walmart, and Wayfair. Who it's for: People who want a suction-cup sink caddy that stays put. Who it isn't for: People who don't want to fuss with a sink caddy that stays inside their sink. Suction-cup sink caddies are incredibly popular, but they don't always stick to the walls of your sink. However, Simplehuman's Sink Caddy stays put better than most. Made of brushed stainless steel, this caddy is sleek, durable, and packed with storage space. It's available in two different sizes: The standard-sized option can hold cleaning brushes, sponges, dish towels, and more. If you're low on sink space, opt for the slim version, which is the ideal size for sponges and cleaning cloths. This caddy uses four strong suction cups to stick to the side of your sink. But what sets it apart is that it's also designed with a wire ledge hanger, which keeps the caddy in place, even if the suction cups give out. This dual-action approach makes the sink caddy more reliable than other suction-cup-only options. Product Details: Type: Suction-cup organizer

Suction-cup organizer Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Size: 5.6 x 7.6 x 7.5 inches (regular); 4.3 x 6.3 x 6.8 inches (slim)

Best Magnetic Sink Caddy: Happy Sinks Magnetic Sponge Holder food52.com View at Food52 (from $30) Also available at West Elm. Who it's for: People who want a storage solution that sticks to metal sink walls. Who it isn't for: People who don't have a metal kitchen sink or who need to store more than a single sponge. If you have a metal kitchen sink, a magnetic sink caddy, like this one from Happy Sinks, is a great alternative to suction cup models. That's because magnets stay put better than suction cups do, so you can bid adieu to the days of your caddy falling into the sink. Since this caddy is shaped like a hook, it can easily store a sponge or a cleaning cloth. It's also available in two sleek materials—black bio-composite and sleek stainless steel—so you can pick the version that looks best in your kitchen. Because the caddy is so small, it can't compete with the bigger sink organizers on our list—but it's a great substitute for a small sponge caddy. And since it's magnetic, the pick is quite easy to move around. Product Details: Type: Magnetic sponge holder

Magnetic sponge holder Material: Bio-composite or stainless steel

Bio-composite or stainless steel Size: 2.75 x 1.97 x 2.95 inches

Best Expandable Sink Caddy: Kohler Kitchen Sink Utility Rack amazon.com View at Amazon ($36) Also available at Wayfair, The Container Store, and Crate & Barrel. Who it's for: People who want a sturdy, expandable sink rack that can hold lots of cleaning supplies or dishes. Who it isn't for: People who don't have much space to spare or people who don't have much to store. Over-the-sink caddies are great if you have a lot to store. But they can get bulky, and they're not the right size for every sink. What we love about Kohler's Kitchen Sink Utility Rack is that it avoids both of these common problems. The sleek caddy offers lots of storage space without cluttering up your sink. And since it's expandable, it can fit various sizes of sinks. The rack comes with a removable storage cup that's great for tall items, like cleaning brushes. Its built-in towel rail is ideal for cleaning cloths, and the rest of the rack is great for sponges and soaps. One of our favorite things about this sink caddy? It easily doubles as a drying rack: You can place just-washed flatware inside the cup and let dishes air dry on the flat rack. To top things off, the caddy is also made of rust-resistant steel. So in addition to being remarkably space-efficient, this expandable sink caddy is durable, dishwasher-safe, and built to last—little details that make it an even better find. Product Details: Type: Expandable over-the-sink rack

Expandable over-the-sink rack Material: Stainless steel and plastic

Stainless steel and plastic Size: 20.38 x 5 x 5.25 inches

Best Over-the-Sink Caddy: Eunion Sink Caddy Sponge Holder amazon.com View at Amazon ($15) Also available at Walmart. Who it's for: People who want a spacious sink caddy they can hang over their faucet or sink. Who it isn't for: People who want a sink caddy that's sleek enough to double as decor. Eunion's Sink Caddy Sponge Holder is one of the smallest options on our list—but don't let its size fool you. This over-the-sink caddy packs a ton of storage space into its sleek silhouette, giving you room to store soaps, sponges, scrubbers, and more. The caddy is designed with two roomy compartments, which are each big enough to hold a few cleaning tools. You can either hang it over your faucet or drape it over the middle of a double sink to keep your go-to supplies within reach. Made of sturdy plastic and soft silicone, this sink organizer is durable and easy to clean. And since the storage compartments are lined with drainage holes, water will flow through your caddy and into your sink—instead of pooling at the bottom. Product Details: Type: Over-the-sink organizer

Over-the-sink organizer Material: Plastic and silicone

Plastic and silicone Size: 5.71 x 5.51 x 4.88 inches

Best Ceramic Sink Caddy: Crate & Barrel Chet Ceramic Sink Caddy crateandbarrel.com View at Crate and Barrel ($20) Who it's for: People who want a sleek, spacious sink caddy that looks great next to their sink. Who it isn't for: People who want a sink caddy that prizes function over form. There are a handful of ceramic sink caddies out there—and all of them are as pretty as you'd expect. But Crate & Barrel's Chet Ceramic Sink Caddy caught our eye for a few reasons. For starters, the sink caddy is divided into two different compartments. On one side, it boasts a spacious storage cup, which is ideal for storing tall cleaning brushes and scrubbers. On the other side, there's a deep storage tray that's designed to hold smaller items like sponges and bar soaps. This two-compartment design makes it easy to keep all your cleaning supplies organized. A couple of other things we love about this ceramic sink caddy? It comes in two sleek colors—white and black—that will match any existing decor. Plus, it's part of a matching set, which means you can get a soap dispenser and soap dish from the same collection so that all of the accessories near your sink look sleek and uniform. Product Details: Type: Countertop organizer

Countertop organizer Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Size: 4 x 9 x 5.5 inches