13 Best Pantry Organizers to Maximize Storage Space
These shelves, bins, and containers will keep your kitchen cabinets tidy.
Since most of us are stuck at home right now due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s natural that we want to reorganize our entire house and clean every nook and cranny. So if you’ve been scrolling through endless pantry organization ideas on Pinterest lately, you’re not the only one. It’s the perfect time to sort through your kitchen cabinets and get rid of things that are no longer needed.
But to prevent your cabinets from going back to their original messy state in a few weeks (or days!), it’s wise to invest in pantry organizers that help keep everything in its place. There are a bunch of different types of organizers out there, including clear containers for all types of dry goods, wire shelves to add storage space, and racks to keep your pots and pans tidy.
Since there are so many different kinds available, we combed through customer reviews on various pantry organizers in order to find the ones that are actually worth buying. From durable, high-quality pieces that look like they were professionally designed to affordable options that can fit into any budget, all of our recommendations will make it so much easier to stay organized.
These are the 13 best pantry organizers, according to reviewers:
- Best Overall: OXO Good Grips Pop Food Storage Container Collection
- Best Value: iDesign Plastic Cabinet Organizer Collection
- Best for Canned Goods: Gravity Can Feeder
- Best for Spices: Madesmart Expandable Pantry Shelf & Spice Organizer
- Most Stylish Option: Wayfair Basics 4-Piece Glass Kitchen Canister Set
- Best for Maximizing Space: SALT Cabinet Shelf
- Best Durable Option: Simplehuman 9
- Best for Cookware: SALT Pot and Pan Organizer Rack
- Best High-End Option: The Home Edit Kitchen Storage Solution
- Best for Large Pantries: Rebrilliant Davidson Kitchen Over Cabinet Door Organizer
- Best for Small Pantries: Wayfair Basics Under Shelf Basket
- Best for Snacks: Org Large Pantry Organizer Bin
- Best for Packets: Rebrilliant Eita Packet Organizer
Best Overall: OXO Good Grips Pop Food Storage Container Collection
Shoppers love these stackable containers from OXO, giving them an average 4.6-star rating across over 400 reviews. They’re great for storing all types of dry foods—like sugar, flour, pasta, and cereal—because each lid features a button on top that creates an airtight seal when pushed. You can buy the entire 20-piece set for $200, but it’s also easy to mix and match the different shapes and sizes to find something that fits your pantry perfectly.
To buy: from $6; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Best Value: iDesign Plastic Cabinet Organizer Collection
This collection from iDesign includes a wide variety of clear organizers like turntables, bins, and dividers that make it easy to see what’s inside your pantry. Even though each piece is sold separately, they’re still inexpensive options because of how many items fit in them. Each row on the tiered tray is wide enough to fit cans, while the bins are perfect for single-serve bags of chips.
To buy: from $11; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Best for Canned Goods: Gravity Can Feeder
Designed to fit both normal 15-ounce and large 32-ounce cans, this pantry organizer makes it easy to keep canned beans, fruits, and veggies at the ready. Whenever you grab a can, the one behind it rolls to the front (meaning you’ll be able to easily tell if you actually do have a can of black beans left). One customer who bought three of these can feeders says they freed up 30 percent of her cabinet space.
To buy: $21 (was $26); containerstore.com.
Best for Spices: Madesmart Expandable Pantry Shelf & Spice Organizer
There’s nothing worse than not being able to see the items hiding in the back of your pantry. To avoid having to take everything out just to reach that long-lost spice jar, you can just use a tiered shelf like this one by Madesmart. It expands in width from 14 inches to 25 inches, so you can fit it to the space you have available.
To buy: $14 (was $17); containerstore.com.
Most Stylish Option: Wayfair Basics 4-Piece Glass Kitchen Canister Set
If your pantry has open shelving, you might want something a bit more display-worthy to store your rice, pasta, and cereal. This set comes with four canisters in sizes ranging from less than a quart to two quarts. The containers are hand-wash only, but over 2,000 customers gave this set a five-star review, so it’s definitely worth it.
To buy: $18; wayfair.com.
Best for Maximizing Space: SALT Cabinet Shelf
A pantry organizer as simple as this steel shelf is one of the easiest ways to organize your cabinets because of how much it maximizes space. Especially useful when there’s a lot of space between each shelf, these wire racks allow you to store snacks, mugs, and more in space that would have otherwise been left empty.
To buy: from $7; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Best Durable Option: Simplehuman 9" Pull-Out Cabinet Organizer
Turn any cabinet into a makeshift drawer with Simplehuman’s pull-out tray, which customers say is super secure—without damaging your cabinet—when sliding in and out. It’s available in 14- and 20-inch sizes, so you can choose depending on the width of your space. “It looks great and really cleaned up the messy snack drawer,” wrote one shopper. “So nice to be able to pull out and see all the snacks instead of having to pull everything out of the cabinet.”
To buy: $40; containerstore.com.
Best for Cookware: SALT Pot and Pan Organizer Rack
This particular pantry organizer is perfect for organizing your pots and pans. In total, it fits four pieces of cookware with lids. It makes sorting through your pots and pans super convenient, plus shoppers say it’s sturdy enough that you don’t need to worry about it toppling over. As one shopper puts it: “Finally, I don't have to take out every frying pan to find the one I want!”
To buy: $9; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Best High-End Option: The Home Edit Kitchen Storage Solution
Ready to completely revamp your pantry? This collection from the professional organizers at The Home Edit has everything you need to get your kitchen storage in tip-top shape. Although the complete set is on the pricier side, you have the option to customize how many pieces you need for your pantry. You can also purchase each piece individually from the Container Store; prices starting at $9.
To buy: $288 (was $360); containerstore.com.
Best for Large Pantries: Rebrilliant Davidson Kitchen Over Cabinet Door Organizer
Perfect for anyone with full-length pantries, this organizer hangs from the door in order to maximize storage space. Each one has eight metal shelves, three of which are designed with stoppers that prevent tall items (like olive oil bottles) from falling out.
To buy: $56 (was $140); wayfair.com.
Best for Small Pantries: Wayfair Basics Under Shelf Basket
Since not every kitchen is equipped with full-length doors and tons of shelf space, these baskets hook onto your existing shelves to use up the empty space below. Most shoppers say they use it for smaller plates and mugs, but one person says it’s great for individually wrapped snacks, like granola bars once they’re out of the box.
To buy: $26; wayfair.com.
Best for Snacks: Org Large Pantry Organizer Bin
If you aren’t into clear plastic, these silver mesh bins have a classier appeal while still allowing you to see what’s inside. While most shoppers say they use these bins for holding things like spice packets and snack bags, others have found success storing produce like onions and potatoes in them.
To buy: $15; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Best for Packets: Rebrilliant Eita Packet Organizer
Microwavable rice packets, gravy mixes, hot cocoa pouches, and tea bags all fit right into this pantry organizer. It’s made of plastic and has three tiers to make it easy to see what you already have, even if you have a smaller pantry. “Having moved into a smaller place with fewer cupboards and drawers, these have been a great addition to my kitchen,” wrote one shopper.
To buy: $15; wayfair.com.