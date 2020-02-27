The 12 Best Meal Prep Containers You Can Buy on Amazon
These are the top food storage options for staying healthy while on the go.
So you’ve decided to take up meal prepping—but are you prepared to prep? Aside from a stocked fridge and pantry, you’ll also need the right meal prep containers to transition from relying on ready-made food to home cooking.
Highly recommended by nutritionists and fitness trainers, meal prepping can help you (and your family) save money and eat better over time, so when you invest in specific meal prep containers, you want your money’s worth for a set that’s tough and long-lasting. What you’ll spend is just a fraction of what it costs to regularly order in or eat at restaurants, both of which typically serve food that’s more processed and caloric than what you’d make at home. In other words, finding meal prep containers that fit your needs can go a long way in helping you reach or maintain both your wellness goals and your budget goals.
RELATED: 7 Simple Meal Prep Tips You Can Actually Follow
If you’re ready to tackle weekly meal prep, then scroll down to check out the 12 best meal prep containers according to customer reviews, including the best glass containers, the best options for portion control, containers that freeze well, options for kids and families, and more.
- Best Overall: Rubbermaid Easy Find Food Storage Containers, Set of 30
- Best Glass: Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers
- Best for Freezers: Ez Prepa 20 Pack 3-Compartment Meal Prep Containers With Lids
- Best Budget-Friendly: Sistema Klip It Food Storage Container Set
- Best 3-Compartment: SimpleHouseware 3-Compartment Heavy Duty Bento Lunch Container Boxes, 6-Pack
- Best for Organization: Vremi Silicone Food Storage Containers
- Best for On-the-Go: Lucentee Reusable 3-Compartment Plastic Divided Food Storage Container Boxes, 7-Pack
- Best Leak-Proof: Fullstar Leak-Proof Plastic Storage Containers for Meal Prep
- Best for Portion Control: S Salient Bento Box Glass Lunch Containers
- Best for Families: Freshware Meal Prep Containers 21-Pack, 3 Compartment With Lids
- Best for Kids: By Caleb Company Bento Box for Kids
- Best Splurge: Evolutionize Insulated Lunch Bag Cooler Bag With Portion Control Meal Prep Containers
Below, read more on why shoppers think each option is so great.
1
Best Overall: Rubbermaid Easy Find Food Storage Containers, Set of 30
This extensive food storage collection is brought to you by Rubbermaid, a brand known for quality. The popular meal prep container set (it has 3,000+ customer reviews!) has a size for everything, including half-cup pieces for salad dressings, 2-cup sizes for your healthy post-workout snack, and several 3-cup, 5-cup, and 7-cup containers with vented lids to transport lunch to the office or keep leftovers in the freezer, among other sizes. Each plastic container in this group has thick and durable BPA-free walls, comes with a matching lid (they snap tightly at the base for easy organization), and is microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Just snap the lid and base together for a tight fit. A slightly smaller set with 21 containers and lids is also available.
To buy: $28; amazon.com.
2
Best Glass: Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers
The internet is full of BPA-free plastic meal prep containers that are safe to buy, but some shoppers prefer glass containers to completely avoid potentially toxic materials. Many glass fans also believe these containers are easier to wash and keep clean compared to their plastic counterparts. This particular set of glass meal prep containers is made of durable Borosilicate, which helps the containers withstand temperatures up to 840 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven and microwave (they’re freezer-safe, too). And not only do the locking systems on the bases and lids keep food fresh and leaks at bay, but happy customers go so far as to call them “arthritis-safe,” meaning they’re easy to open and close. This highly rated set comes with five single-compartment glass containers that can each hold up to 30 ounces of food.
To buy: $26 (was $30); amazon.com.
3
Best for Freezers: Ez Prepa 20 Pack 3-Compartment Meal Prep Containers With Lids
When it comes to finding meal prep containers that fit anyone’s needs, “freezability” is key—you might not get to every meal you prepared for the week because of work or family situations. Thankfully, you can preserve your healthy hard work in the freezer with this best-selling collection of reusable containers that hold up to 32 ounces of food across three compartments. Customers say that they stack well—good thing, since this set contains 20— and that the lids are secure, helping to prevent freezer burn compared to other methods of storage. Once the chaos calms down and you’re ready to eat, the BPA-free plastic containers are microwave-safe (just leave the lids off to extend their life). “After freezing and microwaving, the food tastes as if it was just cooked!” raves an online customer who was one of thousands to leave a five-star review.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
4
Best Budget-Friendly: Sistema Klip It Food Storage Container Set
If you’re just starting out with meal-prepping, this set of three containers that each hold up to 12 ounces is a great place to start without spending a lot of money. Aside from their reasonable price, a major draw of these three-compartment containers is the easy-locking clips—reviewers were pleased that for both kids and adults, opening the containers was, well, a snap. Their BPA-free plastic is “nice and thick,” says one online customer, and their flexible inner seals help food stay fresh longer. Each box stacks nicely in the freezer, and, of course, they’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe. “These containers are the perfect size for snacks and light meal portion control,” according to one satisfied customer, while another mentions that they’re “the perfect fit in my bag and not too bulky either.” Note that these meal prep containers are recommended for more solid, snack-like foods—think sliced cucumbers, carrot sticks, and crackers—and that each compartment is about the depth of a hard-boiled egg.
To buy: $8; amazon.com.
5
Best 3-Compartment: SimpleHouseware 3-Compartment Heavy Duty Bento Lunch Container Boxes, 6-Pack
An Amazon’s Choice product for customers looking for meal prep containers with compartments, this colorful BPA-free option touts durable lids that are tight but flexible, meaning what you put in one section won’t seep into another (after all, how disappointing is it when your tomato slices leak into your brown rice?). Gushes one satisfied shopper in one of more than 500 customer reviews: “I filled the compartments with water to see if there were any leaks when I shook it, and not a single drop got out. Just like the ‘popular ones,’ I haven’t had any problems with the compartments leaking into each other.” Like many of the options included here, these containers are microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe on the top rack.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
6
Best for Organization: Vremi Collapsible Silicone Food Storage Containers
Meal prep isn’t Tetris—you don’t need awkwardly stacked plastic clutter falling out of your cabinet every time you open the door. Instead, pick up this collection of four colorful, collapsible, rectangular containers that expand to hold between 11 and 40 ounces of food. The bases, which are made of BPA-free silicone, fold down to one-third their size for simple storage. Each solid plastic lid snaps onto its container securely and has a built-in air vent for easy microwaving, and all pieces are safe to put in the dishwasher and freezer. An Amazon’s Choice product with more than 850 reviews, the “cute, convenient” set has customers raving. As one wrote, “They save space really easily, and I don’t ever have to worry about them getting cluttered or confused with lids of other containers in my pantry.”
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
7
Best for On-the-Go: Lucentee Reusable 3-Compartment Plastic Divided Food Storage Container Boxes, 7-Pack
With more than 1,000 online reviews, these hearty plastic bento-style containers appeal to meal preppers mostly due to their size: Each of its three compartments is slightly deeper than the average, allowing the container to hold up to 39 ounces of food in total. (Sandwich lovers, rejoice—you can fit a whole sandwich in the main section, according to customers!) However, its lightweight BPA-free plastic and colorful leak-proof lids make them perfect for carrying a few at a time. Both lids and containers can withstand the dishwasher, the freezer, and the microwave, and with seven containers included in the set, you’ll have more than enough storage for a week’s worth of office lunches.
To buy: $17; amazon.com.
8
Best Leak-Proof: Fullstar Leak-Proof Plastic Storage Containers for Meal Prep
With more than 500 online reviews and an average 4.8-star rating, these meal prep containers have shoppers hooked primarily because they’re spill-proof. The brand’s innovative four-hinge snap-lock system closes the non-toxic lids tightly over the containers, allowing you to carry pasta with sauce or soup to work or school without fear of spillage. Each stackable container—this set contains five that hold 30 ounces apiece—is made of leak-proof BPA-free plastic that holds up in the microwave and dishwasher, meaning you’ll really get your money’s worth from this impact-resistant collection.
To buy: $16; amazon.com.
9
Best for Portion Control: S Salient Bento Box Glass Lunch Containers
These Amazon’s Choice glass meal prep containers have three food compartments that help you stick to serving sizes for grains, proteins, vegetables, and more when you’re eating on the go. The extra sturdy, heat-resistant glass kits are microwave-safe, freezer-safe, and even oven-safe. Each container has a locking lid with clasps that comes with sturdy utensils attached to it, making it convenient for taking lunch with coworkers in the office break room. Reviewers love the set’s utensils so much, they overlook the slightly heavier weight of its solid glass as a trade-off. Says one fan: “The utensils are very good quality and save me from using plastic ones at work. I would buy this again.” The set comes with three containers that each hold 36 ounces of food.
To buy: $23 (was $27); amazon.com.
10
Best for Families: Freshware Meal Prep Containers 21-Pack, 3 Compartment With Lids
Built to last with quality in mind, the 21 identical bento box-style meal prep containers in this collection have three compartments, so everyone in your family can enjoy their main meal with a side of veggies and a little dessert packed ahead of time. Each holds a total of 24 ounces of food and is made of high-quality FDA-approved and BPA-free materials. You can wash the reusable leak-resistant containers in the dishwasher, pop them in the freezer or microwave, or stack them neatly in a cabinet when not in use. Customers like that for a reasonable fee, everyone in your home can eat better together. As one of nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers wrote, Freshware’s collection will be “your new best friend in the kitchen.”
To buy: $16; amazon.com.
11
Best for Kids: By Caleb Company Bento Box for Kids
Kids can benefit greatly from meal prep as well, and yours will be the coolest at the lunch table with these sleek bento boxes available in a variety of eye-catching pastels. These containers hold up to 39 ounces and are unique because they have removable compartments, so depending on what your children want to eat, it can be a one-, two-, or three-compartment box. If you opt for multiple compartments, food from one won’t spill into another, and there’s little risk of anything leaking into your children’s backpacks from the airtight containers. Finally, they’re built to withstand the extreme temperatures from the fridge and the microwave.
To buy: $21; amazon.com.
12
Best Splurge: Evolutionize Insulated Lunch Bag Cooler Bag With Portion Control Meal Prep Containers
With more than 1,000 online reviews, this Amazon’s Choice hot commodity is worth the money. Aside from three single-compartment 28-ounce meal prep containers, you’ll also receive a sleek insulated cooler bag complete with ice pack. The cooler has an insulated top compartment that can fit an additional food container, a zippered section that can hold two protein shaker cups, pockets to hold extra snacks and personal items, and a shoulder strap for easy transport. Summarizes one customer: “It nicely carries my three daytime meals and even my ½-gallon water jug.” This meal management system is a must for those who work long hours, and it’s also great for outdoor travel.
To buy: $40; amazon.com.