Amazon Revealed Its Customers' Most-Loved Kitchen Organizers—and You’re Going to Want Every Single One
The best part—everything is $50 or less.
Here at Real Simple, we’d argue there’s nothing more satisfying than finally getting that junk drawer, overstuffed pantry, or teeming kitchen cabinet under control, and if you agree, then you’re going to love these popular kitchen organizers.
Amazon revealed its customers’ ‘most-loved’ kitchen organizers and the list includes everything—food storage, bins and baskets, drawer liners, you name it—that you’ll need to make your most cluttered areas feel like less of a “before” photo and more like an “after.”
To make the list, each item had to earn at least a four-star rating and rack up hundreds (if not thousands) of praise-filled reviews in addition to earning the retailer’s stamp of approval. And while there are tons of stylish and helpful finds that will not only make your home function better, but also look better, our favorite part has to be the under-$50 price point—though shoppers claim these products are so helpful, they’re practically priceless.
Ready to see what made the list? Browse the full assortment on Amazon or shop them right here.
1
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Food Storage Containers Three-Piece Set
Amazon shoppers call these produce saver containers, which can help your favorite foods last 80 percent longer, “amazing” and “worth every penny.”
To buy: $27; amazon.com.
2
Madesmart Eight-Piece Interlocking Bin Pack
Tackle your junk drawer once and for all with this versatile, rearrangeable set, which comes in six sharp shades.
To buy: $9; amazon.com.
3
Pyrex Meal Prep Glass Food Container 18-Piece Set
Whether it’s for storing leftovers or packing a lunch, we have a feeling you’ll reach for these microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe glass containers daily.
To buy: $34 (was $45); amazon.com.
4
Spectrum Diversified Scoop Wire Storage Basket
Sturdy and stylish, these copper baskets beautifully marry form and function, and will look great anywhere you place them, from entryways to linen closets.
To buy: $16; amazon.com.
5
Oxo Good Grips Airtight Food Storage Pop Container
These airtight containers will keep your pantry staples fresh and since they’re see-through, you’ll be able to spot whatever you need fast.
To buy: $19; amazon.com.
6
Spectrum Diversified Countertop Three-Tier Spice Rack
Leave it out on your counter, hang it from the wall, or stash it in a cabinet or pantry—this sleek three-tier shelf can go just about anywhere.
To buy: $10 (was $16); amazon.com.
7
Gourmet Basics by Mikasa Two-Tier Fruit Storage Basket
While you can’t force your family to eat healthier, you can make it easy to grab a piece of fruit or veggies by storing them in this pretty piece.
To buy: $33 (was $40); amazon.com.
8
Oggi Five-Piece Acrylic Canister Set
These sleek containers are nice enough to leave out on your counter and can be used to store baking ingredients, as well as craft supplies, bathroom products, and much more.
To buy: $21 (was $30); amazon.com.
9
Libbey Small Glass Bowls Set of Eight
While they’re nice enough to use at your next dinner party or get-together, these dishwasher-safe bowls also come with handy lids, which make them great for storing leftovers and packing snacks, too.
To buy: $21; amazon.com.
10
Spectrum Diversified Wire Basket Organizer
Make your plain pantry or closet feel more elegant and put-together with a few of these striking baskets in black, copper, or gold.
To buy: $21; amazon.com.
11
Oggi Jumbo Stainless Steel Utensil Holder
Free up precious drawer space by using this weighted canister to store your spoons, spatulas, whisks, and more.
To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com.
12
Oxo Good Grips Three-Piece Airtight Pop Cereal Dispenser Set
Cereal lovers, this has your name written all over it. “We go through a lot of cereal in our house,” one reviewer wrote. “I'm happy I splurged and bought these—we are wasting a lot less cereal. We have a lot fewer spills and messes with these dispensers too. I suspect that they will pay for themselves with less wasted cereal before too much longer.”
To buy: $50; amazon.com.
13
Copco Non-Skid Three-Tier Spice Pantry Kitchen Cabinet Organizer
While you may not be able to squeeze more cabinets into your kitchen or bathroom, you can make better use of their vertical space with these helpful tiered organizers.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
14
Stasher Large Silicone Reusable Food Bag
With sizes for snacks and sandwiches all the way to ½ gallon, you’ll find endless ways to reuse these plastic-free bags in your fridge and pantry.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
15
Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Nine-Piece Combo Kit
Reinvigorate your packed lunch with this dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe combo set, which features divided storage sections for wet and dry foods, plus a separate container for salad dressing and dips.
To buy: $20 (was $23); amazon.com.
16
Seville Classics Five-Piece Bamboo Storage Set
Use them all together to makeover your messiest drawer, or divide them up to tackle areas all over your home. These warm bamboo containers can be used to house your tea and coffee assortment, beauty and skincare, craft and office supplies, or whatever else you want to tidy up.
To buy: $23 (was $25); amazon.com.
17
Oxo Good Grips Utensil Holder
With three roomy sections, this sleek piece has plenty of room for everything you need for cooking and baking.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
18
Anchor Hocking Montana Glass Jar
Bakers will love storing and displaying their freshly baked treats in this elegant jar, which can also be used to house seasonal candies, baking ingredients, and other dry goods.
To buy: $26; amazon.com.
19
DII Vintage Chicken Wire Basket Set of Five
This country chic set, which comes in eight various plain and printed liners, features baskets of all sizes, so you can create your own storage in areas both big and small.
To buy: $44; amazon.com.
20
Mud Pie Circa Utensil Holder
Add some old-school charm to your kitchen with this piece that’s as pretty as it is functional.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
21
Oggi Four-Piece Acrylic Canister Set
Use these to house healthy snacks on your counter and you’ll always be inspired to reach for something nutritious.
To buy: $22; amazon.com.
22
Oxo Good Grips Airtight Pop Round Canister
Give your pantry, bathroom, or any storage area an Instagram-worthy makeover by investing in a few of these elegant containers that make it easy to find your go-tos.
To buy: $14; amazon.com.
23
Whitmor Rattique Storage Baskets Three-Piece Set
Thanks to their stainless steel handles and heavy duty resin material, these pretty baskets are strong enough to hold heavy and bulky items.
To buy: $31; amazon.com.