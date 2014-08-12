15 Organizing Ideas for Your Drawers

After purging any obvious trash, bundle all “like” things (business cards, unmarked keys) that you want to keep. Fit the drawer with multi-sectioned inserts. Think about which of the kept items are most important to you: Advil, lip balm, a Post-it with your wireless password? Then fill each compartment accordingly. When you’re finished, banish any overflow to a large Ziploc bag in a high cabinet. Mark the calendar and check the bag in two months. If you haven’t missed the contents by then, toss it.