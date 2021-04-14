How to Set Up the Perfect Work-From-Outdoors Space (Because WFO Is the New WFH)

Aside from choosing a good patio set with comfortable chairs and an umbrella, turn to these gadgets to help create the ideal WFO setup.

1. Laptop Canopy

OK, this device looks a little out there, we know: But it does wonders for preventing glare on your screen outside, enabling you to actually see what you’re working on even in bright sunlight. It’ll also help prevent your laptop from overheating in the sunlight. (As a bonus, you can tote this canopy to the beach or pool, too!) To buy: $50; amazon.com.

2. SPF

Your laptop isn’t the only thing that needs shielding from the sun. When it comes to sun protection while #WFO, don’t forget to wear sunscreen, and don’t underestimate the value of a great wide-brimmed hat.

RELATED: UPF Clothing Is the Sun Protection Your Skin's Been Missing—a Derm Explains How It Works

3. Mobile Pixels Portable LCD Monitor

This screen extender offers flexibility for creating an outdoor workspace without having to lug a traditional monitor outside. If your job requires more than one screen, simply attach this to the side of your laptop screen. To buy: $289; amazon.com.

4. TOT’em Felt Office Organizer

It’s a pain to drag all your desk essentials, including papers and pens and cords, from your indoor office. Enter: this stylish felt tote that easily transports everything you need (even a coffee mug, if you wish) to wherever you’re working. To buy: $199; quickshipoffice.com.

5. HidrateSpark Steel Smart Water Bottle

Especially when you’re working outside, hydration is key. Sure, you could use any solid water bottle—but this smart thermal bottle blinks when it’s time to drink and syncs with your mobile device to ensure you’re meeting your daily water goals. To buy: from $60; amazon.com.

6. Glass Paperweight

Technically, you can grab any old rock to hold down your papers when a breeze comes up, but it’s more fun to opt for a pretty paperweight like this one, which will keep everything in order and be aesthetically pleasing, too. To buy: $33; amazon.com.

7. Netgear Orbi WiFi System

If working from home looks like it’s in your future on a consistent basis, consider upping your WiFi game. This system increases bandwidth so you can enjoy the outdoors without worrying about being kicked off an important call or miss crucial emails. To buy: $131; amazon.com.

8. Noise Canceling Headphones

Depending on where you live, you may need a pair to minimize distracting noises. You may also want to get a noise-reducing microphone like this one, too, for calls when you don’t want background sounds like traffic or barking dogs. To buy: $39; amazon.com.

9. Clio Coffee Maker



You probably don’t want to set up a drip coffee maker or fancy espresso machine outside. This sleek machine is easy to plug in on your patio table, however, and makes flavorful, hot or cold Americano-style coffee or espresso in only a minute. To buy: $129; cliocoffee.com.