8 Desks That Are Perfect for Small Spaces—All Under $150
One of the brightest spots of the past year-and-a-half has been witnessing how people have redefined their work lives. Kids and pets have popped up in meetings, lunchtime walks have become the norm, and a lack of a commute has made room for all kinds of other hobbies. Now, with back to school season on the horizon, plenty of people are thrilled about the idea of returning to in-person work (and coworkers), but there's also a cohort eager to continue working partially or fully from home. If you're planning to continue to lean into a commute that spans from your bedroom to your living room, one of the key things to do is to make sure you have a distinct work space — and that starts with a desk.
The shift from working in an office to working from home was sudden and unexpected for many, especially those who live in apartments or homes with rooms already serving a predetermined purpose. So, the must-have home accessory became a desk that could serve a dual décor purpose or be tucked into a smaller corner. From a desk that leans against the wall and looks like décor to a simple hutch, we found eight desks ideal for small spaces — and prices start as low as $63.
Mainstays Conrad Desk with Hutch
The Mainstays Conrad Desk with Hutch is ideal for homes with rustic-meets-modern style. Measuring 33.3 inches by 21 inches by 35 inches, the desk includes both metal and wooden elements. The main surface of the desk is spacious for taking notes and working on a laptop, and there's also room on top of the desk to add a desktop computer.
Ameriwood Home Haven Retro Computer Desk with Riser
This retro-inspired desk by Ameriwood has eye-catching wood and metal elements. At 35.4 inches by 44.7 inches by 23.8 inches, the clean lines of the open concept design allow it to fit seamlessly into rooms of any size. Plan to work on your laptop or jot down notes on the large main surface, and store office supplies, decor, or even your computer on the second riser when not in use. The desk is available in five colors, including walnut, gray, and white.
Techni Mobili Retractable Writing Desk with Storage
The standout feature of the walnut Techni Mobili desk is noted in its name—it's retractable! If you're working on a computer and need more space for books or notebooks, simply pull out the second surface. With a large drawer, you will also have plenty of space inside for storage. Once your workday ends, slide the desk back together to open up your living room once again.
TMS Engineered Wood Edison Desk
If your home incorporates mid-century modern design, look no further than the Edison Desk. Available in natural and white, the desk features a neutral work surface paired with white metal legs. Other than the desktop, which provides plenty of room to work, there's also two open shelves and a center drawer. Once assembled, it measures 19 inches by 47.25 inches by 30 inches.
South Shore Evane Contemporary Trestle Desk with Storage
The South Shore Evane Contemporary Trestle Desk measures 47.25 inches by 19.70 inches by 28.75 inches, and it effortlessly combines form and function. Available in two shades of oak, the top surface offers room to type and write throughout your work day, while the side shelves provide an opportunity for styling. Think about adding storage for needed office supplies, or create a mini library of coffee table books to offer inspiration while you work.
Mainstays Hairpin Writing Desk
White and gold are always on trend, so your home will be in style with this 40 inches by 20 inches by 31 inches writing desk. The main surface of the desk is designed from laminate to promote durability, and the gold metal legs offer both support and style. With open drawers, you will have plenty of space to tuck notebooks inside after a day of working. Plus, this desk can double as a vanity in a pinch.
Zinus Jennifer 55" Black Frame Desk
The best work spaces are sleek, simple, and spacious. With a promise from the brand to be assembled in 30 minutes or less, the desk measures 55 inches by 24 inches by 29 inches. With a steel frame and wood surface, plan to spread out while working on the Zinus Jennifer Black Frame Desk. Then tidy your space at the end of the day to highlight the desk's industrial design.
Better Homes & Gardens 71" Bedford Leaning Desk
Designed by Better Homes & Gardens, the standout feature of the ivory Bedford Leaning Desk is it safely leans against the wall. The upper shelves are ideal spots to store items, like candles, books, and photos that can add to the decor in your room. Plus, the flat desk surface offers just enough space for a notebook and a laptop.