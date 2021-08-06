8 Desks That Are Perfect for Small Spaces—All Under $150

One of the brightest spots of the past year-and-a-half has been witnessing how people have redefined their work lives. Kids and pets have popped up in meetings, lunchtime walks have become the norm, and a lack of a commute has made room for all kinds of other hobbies. Now, with back to school season on the horizon, plenty of people are thrilled about the idea of returning to in-person work (and coworkers), but there's also a cohort eager to continue working partially or fully from home. If you're planning to continue to lean into a commute that spans from your bedroom to your living room, one of the key things to do is to make sure you have a distinct work space — and that starts with a desk.