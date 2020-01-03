6 Smart Ways to Make Your Small Home Office Work for You
Bring the hustle home.
Nowadays, it feels as if the demand for beautiful small home office ideas is at an all-time high. As more companies establish remote work policies (or offer them more liberally) and more people ditch their traditional corporate jobs to become their own bosses, it’s becoming possible to work from anywhere with a solid WiFi connection. If you don’t want to drop a lot of money on a fancy co-working space—or several cups of coffee at a local cafe—a home office is the best place to set up shop, even if it’s a small home office.
But with the surge of small home office design ideas comes a lot of questions. How do you create a space that’s designed with your professional goals in mind? How do you find the right home office organization set-up that works as hard as you do? How is it possible to stay focused when you’re working from a home that’s filled with distractions? And is it even possible to create a home office that doesn’t cramp your whole space’s interior design style? The plot thickens when you don’t have a spare room to dedicate to your home office: Is it possible to be truly productive in a closet-turned-office?
Don’t panic: We’re here to help. Whether you’re burning the midnight oil after hours or starting a new business from your humble abode, here are six small home office ideas you can bring to every space. (Yes, even yours.) Climbing the corporate ladder from home never looked so good.
Small home office design ideas
1
Limit the screen time
While there are plenty of perks to working from home—no commute or sad desk lunches, for starters—you run the risk of sitting in front of your television all day, watching your productivity plummet as your Netflix queue gets shorter. Take a cue from @MarieNova and place your desk by a breezy, sun-drenched window. Not only is it a great spot that won’t cut into your room’s overall layout, but it will also keep you far away from the television. Go ahead, let the gorgeous view inspire your work.
2
An organized oasis
Let’s be honest: There’s more to your small office decor than a great desk. It’s just as important to invest in some home office organization pieces to store important papers, pens and pencils, and that piles of USB drives. This small home office from @APlaceForUs doubles down on storage with a wired hanger and cabinet full of drawers.
3
Pack on the patterns
Whoever said small office design ideas have to be boring has clearly never set sight on this space from @PatiRobins. The photographer—and self-proclaimed “eclectic DIYer”—transformed a cupboard into a small home office with the help of some carefully placed shelves and a low-profile chair. In such a small space, office paint colors are everything: A playful print keeps the room feeling creative and inspiring, not cramped and dark.
4
Color me happy
Not sure which room to place your small home office in? Think about which paint colors will be most beneficial for the tasks at hand, especially if you’re not able to repaint. This small home office on @iza.perez_coloresdemialma’s feed is placed in a bedroom filled with soothing blues, the perfect hue for staying calm under pressure.
5
Embrace every nook and cranny
This small home office desk from @TheHouseThatJenBuilt_ proves you don’t need a sprawling surface to feel like a complete boss. Instead of buying a large, traditional desk, she fit a smaller style in an alcove right next to her fireplace. Pro tip: You can recreate this look by installing several sturdy floating shelves, skipping the desk-buying process all together.
6
Fabulous fold
We love some great small office design ideas as much as the next person, but we have to admit that fitting a workspace into your home can be a bit of a downer, no matter how stylish it is. After all, you don’t want to feel guilty you’re not working every time you see your desk in your living room or bedroom. We love how this small home office from @lou_a_watkins features a fold-up desk. At the end of a long day, you can close your laptop, fold up your desk, and treat yourself to a night of night and relaxation, no lingering guilt allowed.