6 Smart Ways to Make Your Small Home Office Work for You

Nowadays, it feels as if the demand for beautiful small home office ideas is at an all-time high. As more companies establish remote work policies (or offer them more liberally) and more people ditch their traditional corporate jobs to become their own bosses, it’s becoming possible to work from anywhere with a solid WiFi connection. If you don’t want to drop a lot of money on a fancy co-working space—or several cups of coffee at a local cafe—a home office is the best place to set up shop, even if it’s a small home office.

But with the surge of small home office design ideas comes a lot of questions. How do you create a space that’s designed with your professional goals in mind? How do you find the right home office organization set-up that works as hard as you do? How is it possible to stay focused when you’re working from a home that’s filled with distractions? And is it even possible to create a home office that doesn’t cramp your whole space’s interior design style? The plot thickens when you don’t have a spare room to dedicate to your home office: Is it possible to be truly productive in a closet-turned-office?

Don’t panic: We’re here to help. Whether you’re burning the midnight oil after hours or starting a new business from your humble abode, here are six small home office ideas you can bring to every space. (Yes, even yours.) Climbing the corporate ladder from home never looked so good.

Small home office design ideas