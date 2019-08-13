This $27 Genius Desktop Whiteboard Is My New Favorite Way to Stay Organized

Each August, I get nostalgic about school supply shopping—a time that used to be one of my favorite parts of preparing for a new school year. I’m a sucker for a fresh set of sticky notes and pens that write with smooth-as-butter ink, and my desk is prepped with every kind of writing utensil I would ever need (yes, I’m one of the few left that still uses a paper planner).

When it comes to writing to-do lists every day at home or work, of course I have plenty of notepads handy, but I recently came across what I think might be one of the most useful accessories to have on your desk.

You might be wondering why I’m telling you about one more item that could clutter up your space (desk real estate is precious, after all), but the Quartet Glass Desktop Whiteboard is so good that it’s of my favorite ways to stay organized now. This glass whiteboard is not only a simple and chic addition to your desk, it’s helpful too. Jot down a few reminders from a phone call, or make a daily to-do list—there’s enough room on the glass top for everything you’ll need instead of having to waste paper by using up dozens of sticky notes.

At only 18 x 6 inches, this tabletop white board won’t take up too much desktop space, and it’s made to fit nicely in the space between your keyboard and desktop monitor. But if you don’t have a computer on your desk, it’s still convenient to keep within arm’s reach since it is angled upward, which makes writing on it a breeze. Plus, one of my favorite parts about the white board is that it also acts as extra storage. Underneath the base is a hidden drawer that's outfitted with four different compartments so you can store small odds and ends.

While Quartet is known for its collection of glass whiteboards that you can shop on Amazon, the desktop whiteboard is one that I know I’ll definitely get the most use out of, especially since Quartet offers dry erase markers specifically made for glass boards. While I still find myself writing sticky notes all over my planner, this desktop glass whiteboard helps keep my desk sticky note-free and never too cluttered.

Quartet Glass Whiteboard Desktop Computer Pad with Storage Drawer

To buy: $27; amazon.com.