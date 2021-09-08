I Created a Fully Functional Home Office Space in My Tiny Apartment With This One Purchase
When I made the switch to working remotely in my one-bedroom apartment, I assumed I'd be fine setting up shop at my kitchen table. After all, my kitchen gets great light, my kitchen table is spacious, and the coffee pot is a mere two feet away. However, after a while, something about working at my table started to feel stifling. Mentally, it wasn't ideal to go from morning coffee and breakfast, to working all day, to eating dinner, all in the same exact seat. Physically, it wasn't very comfortable, either—our lower backs and butts simply need a bit of chair diversity.
That's when I decided to rearrange my apartment to make space for a desk, keeping in mind there wasn't much space to work with. After hemming and hawing over bulky corner desks that took up too much space and tiny writing desks that I could barely get my legs under, I discovered the perfect solution: A wall-mounted desk that takes up absolutely no space on the floor and has all the space and shelving needed for a home office. Walmart's Prepac Tall Wall Hanging Desk checks all those boxes and more—and it ships for free.
To buy: $111; walmart.com.
The Prepac desk was designed to optimize small spaces, allowing you to use vertical space on your walls and leave the floor free and clear. You can mount the desk in a home office, living room, entryway, or kitchen—virtually anywhere you'd like to give yourself a bit more workspace without sacrificing square footage. The work surface can hold a desktop or laptop computer (and there's a space at the back of the desk to thread your cords through for tidiness and organization). There are also six storage shelves for books, pens, trinkets, small plants, photos, or whatever else you like to keep around you for inspiration during the work day.
While it certainly saves on space, the idea of mounting an entire desk to the wall might feel overwhelming. Luckily, assembly and mounting are a breeze, because the Prepac uses its own hanging rail system and brackets, simplifying the process of getting it onto your wall. Just note: Reviewers say it's crucial to have your own tools in the mix for this, including an electric drill, and a stud finder to make sure the desk is mounted firmly.
Walmart has a large selection of wall-mounted desks, so even if this version isn't your cup of tea, you're sure to find something that meshes with your home aesthetic and your work/storage needs. However, for just $111, the Prepac Tall Wall Hanging Desk creates a home office space like no other—I don't miss my kitchen table, and you won't either.