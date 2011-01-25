7 Noteworthy Pens
Campo Marzio Rollerball Pens, Elite
Add a burst of color to your desktop. Made in Italy, these gorgeous pens come in six vibrant shades.
To buy: $40, katespaperie.com.
Retro 1951 Pens
These animal-print rollerballs let you flaunt your wild side. In crocodile leather (brown or black) and lacquered stainless steel (cheetah or zebra).
To buy: $35, neimanmarcus.com.
Key Pen
This stainless-steel ballpoint exudes the charm of an antique key. Comes with two refills.
To buy: $25, uncommongoods.com.
Fab Desk Pen
The handy base, reminiscent of a fountain pen, means you’ll always have a pen at hand.
To buy: $20, paper-source.com.
Acme Studio Sing Sing 4 Function Pen
Packed with a black ballpoint, an orange highlighter, a lead pencil, and a PDA stylus, you’ll never need to carry another writing instrument.
To buy: $38.50, velocityartanddesign.com.
MoMA Color Dots Pen
Twist the barrel to reveal a rainbow-colored row of dots.
To buy: $18, momastore.org.
Jonathan Adler Ink Pens
Graphic and fun, these ballpoints come in four designs with matching gift boxes.
To buy: $16, seejanework.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month