7 Noteworthy Pens

By Ashley Niedringhaus & Jenny Kim
Updated August 29, 2014
katespaperie.com
Say goodbye to generic ballpoints with these striking writing instruments.
Campo Marzio Rollerball Pens, Elite

katespaperie.com

Add a burst of color to your desktop. Made in Italy, these gorgeous pens come in six vibrant shades.

To buy: $40, katespaperie.com.

Retro 1951 Pens

neimanmarcus.com

These animal-print rollerballs let you flaunt your wild side. In crocodile leather (brown or black) and lacquered stainless steel (cheetah or zebra).

To buy: $35, neimanmarcus.com.

Key Pen

uncommongoods.com

This stainless-steel ballpoint exudes the charm of an antique key. Comes with two refills.

To buy: $25, uncommongoods.com.

Fab Desk Pen

paper-source.com

The handy base, reminiscent of a fountain pen, means you’ll always have a pen at hand.

To buy: $20, paper-source.com.

Acme Studio Sing Sing 4 Function Pen

velocityartanddesign.com

Packed with a black ballpoint, an orange highlighter, a lead pencil, and a PDA stylus, you’ll never need to carry another writing instrument.

To buy: $38.50, velocityartanddesign.com.

MoMA Color Dots Pen

momastore.org

Twist the barrel to reveal a rainbow-colored row of dots.

To buy: $18, momastore.org.

Jonathan Adler Ink Pens

seejanework.com

Graphic and fun, these ballpoints come in four designs with matching gift boxes.

To buy: $16, seejanework.com.

