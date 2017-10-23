How to Organize Your Desk

Rule number one is to keep your desk space relatively neutral, not distracting. Opt for one kind of pen (eliminating the interruption of deciding which one to use), soothing colors, and a clear work surface. Start by taking everything off of the desktop and out of the drawers, then categorize the items you want to keep: files, books, writing instruments, etc. Next, introduce organizers for each category: magazine files and bookends, file folders and sorters, a pen cup, and a small storage spot for those miscellaneous items. Pro tip: If you’re right-handed, you’ll pay more attention to what you store on the right side of your space—arrange projects and papers there, and put desk supplies and books on the opposite end.