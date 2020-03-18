4 Tips for Creating a Makeshift Work-From-Home Space—and 2 Common Mistakes to Avoid

The first step: locate the WFH spot where you'll be the most productive. If you live in a tiny apartment, you may not have many options, but in a larger home, you'll want to choose an area that's out of the way. Ideally, you'll want to select a spot that's both away from potential distractions (whether that's a TV or all the snacks) and that receives good natural light.

If you have kids at home: depending upon their ages and the level of supervision they need, you may have to coordinate your workspace so it's near where they'll be doing "distance learning." For example, you may want to set up at the kitchen counter, while your kids work at the dining table nearby.