Stop Working From an Uncomfortable Desk Chair—This Customer-Loved One Is $60 Less Than Usual Right Now
If you don't have a comfortable desk setup you're eager to return to day after day, your work-from-home environment just isn't going to work. More than 8,000 shoppers on Amazon, though, aren't facing that dilemma with their office chair of choice—and it just so happens to be 35% off right now.
The Hbada desk chair is designed to accommodate up to 250 pounds and will fit seamlessly into just about any WFH space. Its back features breathable mesh fabric and takes the curvature of the spine into consideration in order to offer proper support to the mid-back. For personalized comfort, you can adjust its tilt and height, and you can even push the armrests away for unencumbered movement while you (safely) lean back or swivel 360 degrees.
To buy: $110 (was $170), amazon.com.
"This chair is amazing," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I love that it has a rocking/leaning feature, I love how high the chair can extend to and most of all, I love how comfortable it is. I work from home and this chair is great for sitting for long periods of time. It's also really great how the armrests lift up to save space. Totally amazing. I've had chairs that cost three times more than this one that aren't this comfortable."
Shoppers point out that the Hbada desk chair's adjustable armrests allow it to sit right up against your desk when not in use, saving space. Additionally, the wheels absorb shock as they glide quietly across hardwood and tiled floors, so the chair shouldn't be a bother to anyone below you.
"I was attracted to the small size because I planned to use it for my home office in my bedroom," noted another reviewer. "The seat is plenty roomy for me to sit 'regularly' or with one leg tucked under my butt. The armrests go up so the chair slides underneath the desk, which is different from the other chairs I considered. Height is easily adjusted. Great price and VERY easy to put together."
The Hbaba desk chair can be assembled in six easy steps, so you'll quickly be on your way to a much more comfortable workday once it arrives. Shop for one while this sale lasts.