11 Chic and Stylish Desk Accessories to Brighten Your Workspace for Under $40
With the right accessories, your desk can become a stylish oasis. Whether you're working from home or commuting into an office, there are countless ways to accessorize and upgrade, even when space is a little tight.
If you're not particularly skilled at creating DIY desk accessories, retailers like Amazon are here to help, with options that will take your desk decor to the next level. You could stick with boring office basics, but when a reviewer promises that something as simple as a note holder brings "a glimmer of happiness on a gloomy desk," it's time to consider redecorating. Here are some of our favorite tips to give your workspace a little boost—and the best products you can buy to do it.
Organize Your Workspace
With the right organizational desk accessories, you can turn a once-cluttered workspace into a stylish and tidy area. Ordinary office basics like letter trays and pencil holders are available in a variety of surprisingly stylish designs on Amazon.
For those with small or crowded desks, you can create additional space with an adjustable rack. This best-selling Amazon option is a favorite among customers, including one that wrote, "My tiny office cannot hold bookshelves or cases and I knew I needed storage space that went up. My desk is quite narrow and I was losing precious working space. Putting them together was very easy."
To buy: $27; amazon.com.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
To buy: $27–$30; amazon.com.
Brighten Up Your Desk
Add some spunk to an otherwise drab office space with colorful and functional desk accessories. This waterproof pad not only protects your desk from spills and stains, but thanks to its thin size, you can use it as a mousepad, too.
Extend that eye for chic design to your choice of tech accessories, too. Clear up cord-related clutter with a sleek lamp that offers multiple USB charging ports. For those feeling especially creative, add a fun keyboard to the mix, like this compact, colorful option that one reviewer called "a dream.
To buy: $8–$14 (was $10–$16); amazon.com.
To buy: $35 (was $40); amazon.com.
To buy: $30 (was $35); amazon.com.
Add Stylish Extras
With your desk now free of clutter, you should have extra space for accessorizing. As this collection of rose gold deskside essentials show, your most important office items can easily serve as an added fashion statement.
Plus, with options like fake succulents, colorful planners, and an adorable note holder with a very friendly feline face, you can further showcase your personality.
To buy: $20 (was $23); amazon.com.
To buy: $16 (was $25); amazon.com.
To buy: $9 (was $15); amazon.com.
To buy: $21; amazon.com.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.