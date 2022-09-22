The 7 Best Standing Desks for Every Office Setup of 2022

Find more of our standing desk recommendations below, and keep scrolling for ergonomic advice from the experts.

Our top pick, the Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk comes from Vari's "budget" line but includes many top-tier features, such as programmable memory settings for your preferred heights. You'll also get the same whisper-quiet and smooth operation found in their pricier models.

We also set out to identify the best standing desks on the market, researching the many options available and considering criteria such as weight capacity, riser range, and stability. We also factored in any extra features that could further optimize the workspace (such as tabletop power grommets and cable organizers). You'lll find we've also included a range of sizes and prices to accommodate diverse needs and budgets.

These desks can be lifted and lowered, allowing you to shift seamlessly between sitting and standing positions. Doing so can help you to change posture and stretch more throughout the workday, which can increase "mindfulness, alertness, and circulation," says Heather White , master ergonomist for the Ergonomics Center at North Carolina State University. We consulted both White and Nick McElhiney , certified ergonomic assessment specialist and owner of Ergonomic Evolution , to get the scoop on the potential benefits of standing desks and advice on how to best utilize them.

While there are many small tweaks you can make to minimize sedentariness , one powerful way to combat workday woes is to use a standing desk (sometimes called an "adjustable height desk" or a "sit-to-stand desk").

Unfortunately, the many hours dedicated to devices and computer tasks may be causing neck pain— commonly known as "tech neck" —and other pervasive issues including arched backs, hunkered shoulders, and extended chins. Even the most active people can suffer from the stiffness and sleepiness associated with a sedentary workday.

Best Overall Standing Desk: Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk Amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at Vari. Who it's for: People who want something sturdy and stylish to support a small-to-medium size workstation. Who it's not for: People who want a standing desk with a more substantial weight capacity. Sturdy, stylish, programmable, whisper-quiet, and (surprisingly) affordable, Vari's Essential Electric Standing Desk is branded as their budget option, but it's leagues above competing budget picks, and it differs little from the brand's pricier options. An electric motor lifts and lowers the desk from 27.5 to 47.2 inches with smooth action and minimal noise. Four programmable memory settings and an LED interface allow you to create pre-set heights for seamless transitions (which is the same technology used in their pricier models). Vari's Essential Desk supports up to 150 pounds, and while other popular brands can support over 300 pounds, a 150-pound weight capacity is more than sufficient for most office setups—even those with multiple monitors. The Essential line comes in fewer sizes and finishes than their pricier offerings, but you've still got choices to suit any decor: all white, all black, or several options with attractive wood laminate finishes. And while the Essential line is not compatible with some accessories, the cutout in the back of the desk allows you to run cables behind the desk while still allowing it to sit flush against the wall. Product Details: Tabletop Size : 48 x 24 inches

Best Budget Standing Desk: Ikea Trotten Sit/Stand Desk Ikea.com View at Ikea Who it's for: People who primarily work on a laptop. Who it's not for: People with many peripherals and cables to manage or people who want an electric standing desk. If you're looking for a no-frills pick with a simple, clean design, the Trotten Desk from Ikea fits the bill. The crank function is the most notable difference between this desk and many of the others that made our list. While cranking the riser requires more effort than pushing a button wired to an electric motor, it's still relatively effortless—hardly anything you'll work up a sweat over. We also appreciate how the crank handle slides underneath the tabletop when not in use for an uncluttered look that preserves the clean, simple design of the desk. (Lefties, don't despair: The crank can be mounted on the left or right.) The Trotten is comparable to our best overall pick, the Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk, in both tabletop size and lift range. Weight capacity is where you see a bigger difference between the Trotten desk and other sit/stand desks—its 110-pound weight capacity pales in comparison to others in this list, which range from 150 to 350 pounds. Still, for most users—especially laptop users—a 110-pound weight capacity is more than sufficient. Product Details: Tabletop Size : 47.3 x 27.5 inches

Best Splurge Standing Desk: Uplift V2 Ergo Edge Curve Standing Desk Amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at Uplift Desk. Who it's for: People with substantial office setups who want to invest in a top-of-the-line desk that can be heavily customized. Who it's not for: People who want a standing desk for occasional use only. The Uplift V2 Ergo Edge Curve Standing Desk is pricey, but the added comfort, convenience, and customizability deliver real bang for your buck. We chose the Ergo Edge Curve over the classic Uplift V2 for its hyper-functional and comfortable design: The curved cutout with a tapered edge at the front of the desk allows you to get closer to your workspace and maintain greater comfort and circulation in your wrists. Not only does this desk banish cramped wrists, it also allows your arms to rest in a more neutral position that relaxes the shoulders and neck. Out of all the desks in this roundup, this Uplift desk boasts the greatest range in riser height, ensuring a comfortable experience for both short and tall users. Though Uplift offers fewer customizations for the Ergo Edge Curve line, there are enough variables and add-ons that even Goldilocks could find her perfect match. Choose from four desktops, five sizes, four frame styles, six grommet combinations, and six keypads. (Power grommets enable you to plug things in right at your desktop—a major added convenience for charging phones, headphones, or other tablets and tools.) From there you can also choose from an endless array of compatible accessories like desk hooks, monitor arms, clamp-on cup holders, hammocks, and even treadmills. The Uplift V2 boasts a weight capacity of 350 pounds and a free wire management tray with cable tie mounts, a combination that's especially key for those with substantial office setups and lots of peripherals. Though this is one of the pricier picks out there, the 15-year warranty speaks to its durability and ability to up your office game for years to come. Product Details: Tabletop Size : 5 sizes ranging from 42 x 30 inches to 80 x 30 inches

Best Small Standing Desk: Fully Jaswig Nomad Standing Desk Amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at Fully. Who it's for: People who want a portable workstation or a standing desk for small spaces. Who it's not for: People who are desktop users or people with heavy office setups. If you have a small office—or lack a designated office space entirely—a standing desk that's both small and collapsible can be a real space-saver. Enter: the Jaswig Nomad Standing Desk from Fully. It's engineered to be compact and lightweight so you can easily change locations or stash it away. Its sleek design also exudes playful charm, which is paramount in smaller spaces where each piece of furniture contributes more towards curating the overall character of the room. A conventional T-style sit-stand desk can nicely anchor a roomy office, but it may overwhelm a small space. In lieu of an electric motor, there's a lift-and-lock system that's intuitive to use (and helps to bring the cost down). While this lift mechanism doesn't grant you the infinitely customized locking positions you'll typically see in motorized risers, it does offer nine height increments—generous enough to cover most uses and user heights. The Jaswig Nomad desk also offers a unique and welcome feature in the form of a built-in footrest, which allows you to shift your body weight from one leg to the other. This can help combat fatigue and stiffness and even improve circulation. Product Details: Tabletop Size : 32.6 x 21.6 inches

Best L-Shaped Standing Desk: FlexiSpot L-Shaped Electric Standing Desk Amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at FlexiSpot. Who it's for: People who could benefit from a generous work surface and extra storage space. Who it's not for: People who struggle with complicated assembly. FlexiSpot manufactures some of the sturdiest standing desks on the market. The FlexiSpot L-Shaped Electric Standing Desk's industrial-grade steel frame and dual motor combine to ensure a quiet, wobble-free lift, and its tabletop is thick, minimizing bounce or reverb when typing or mousing. The keypad is intuitive to use, and includes three memory settings that allow you to shift seamlessly between your preferred sitting and standing positions. Another standout feature is the anti-collision feature, which prevents the desk from crushing any forgotten coffee cups or soda cans when lowered. The main drawback of FlexiSpot desks is the complicated assembly—you'll likely need a drill, a bit of patience, and possibly a handy friend. L-Shaped desks are ideal for corners, but that's not all they're good for. You can use them to carve out a clear office space in any room, and they help you to maximize horizontal and vertical storage space. Product Details: Tabletop Size : 63 x 40 inches or 71 x 48 inches

Best Standing Desk With Drawers: FlexiSpot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk Walmart.com View at Amazon Also available at FlexiSpot and Walmart. Who it's for: People who want a sleek standing desk with integrated storage. Who it's not for: People with few office supplies to corral or people with office equipment exceeding 110 pounds. Like the L-Shaped desk from FlexiSpot, the Comhar desk includes sturdy construction, a dual motor to ensure smooth, quiet action, and the anti-collision feature that helps you prevent any crushed coffee cups. What's new here is the desk drawer, which has been integrated seamlessly beneath the tabletop to preserve the simple lines of this sleek desk. This desk also includes an extra memory setting (for a total of four) and a sit-stand reminder to help keep you moving. This desk comes in three different color options: white, black, and maple. It's worth noting that the weight capacity of this desk is on the lower end of the spectrum at 110 pounds; those with substantial office setups may need to opt for something sturdier. Product Details: Tabletop Size : 47.3 x 23.7 inches

