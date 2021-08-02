The 9 Best Paper Shredders for Your Home Office, According to Reviewers
Whether you work from home every day or simply get an abundance of junk mail that quickly adds up, having a reliable paper shredder on hand is essential in any home office. Keeping your office or work area clean is the key to feeling productive and organized, but that's no easy feat when there is clutter and old documents scattered everywhere.
Before you decide which paper shredder is best for your needs, it's important to understand what your options are. If you're looking for a shredding machine specifically for work, you'll want to consider factors like noise and level of security. On the other hand, if the shredder will be inside your home, you might prioritize size, price point, and safety features (especially if you have children or pets roaming around).
There are three main types of shredding machines: strip-cut, cross-cut, and micro-cut. Strip-cut models produce long strips and are generally the least secure, while cross-cut options create smaller strips and are considered mid-level when it comes to security. Micro-cut shredders are the most secure type because they produce tiny, confetti-like pieces. The micro-cut process tends to be slower, but if protecting your documents is a priority, then it's worth the extra time.
These are the best paper shredders in 2021, according to reviews:
- Best Overall at Amazon: Amazon Basics 8-Sheet Capacity Cross-Cut Paper Shredder
- Best Overall at Walmart: Pen + Gear 6-sheet Cross-Cut Paper Shredder
- Best Heavy-Duty: Bonsaii 18-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper Shredder
- Best Shredder for Home: Fellowes Powershred 11-Sheet Paper Shredder
- Smallest Option: Aurora Professional Strip-Cut Paper Shredder
- Best Office Shredder: Wolverine 18-Sheet Cross-Cut Shredder
- Best Budget: Aurora 4-Sheet Desktop Cross-Cut Paper Shredder
- Best Micro-Cut Option: Aurora High-Security 8-Sheet Paper Shredder
- Best Cross-Cut Option: Bonsaii 10-Sheet Paper Shredder
To help you find the right one for your home or office, we sifted through thousands of online customer reviews to determine the shredding machines that shoppers love most. Whether you're looking for the cheapest paper shredder, a heavy-duty option, or a budget shredder on sale, you'll have no trouble finding what you need here. Keep reading to browse nine customer-favorite paper shredders at Amazon and Walmart, starting at just $27.
Related Items
Best Overall at Amazon: Amazon Basics 8-Sheet Capacity Cross-Cut Paper Shredder
With more than 100,000 perfect five-star ratings, this Amazon paper shredder tops the list as the number one best-selling shredder across the entire site. The cross-cut machine is under $40 but packs in plenty of useful features to make shredding a breeze, including four power modes, a carrying handle so you can transport it from room to room, and an automatic shut-off to prevent overheating. In addition to being able to shred eight sheets of paper at once, it can even handle credit cards, staples, and paper clips. "Over the years I've used a full-size shredder, a micro-shredder, and now this guy. So far, this is the best one," one customer wrote. Another said, "If I could give this six stars I would."
Best Overall at Walmart: Pen + Gear 6-sheet Cross-Cut Paper Shredder
Another great option for a home office, this top-rated paper shredder from Walmart is loved by more than 1,000 shoppers, 92 percent of whom said they'd recommend it to others. The compact machine is compact enough to store in nearly any room in the house, but still spacious enough to shred six sheets at once and store remnants in its 3.7-gallon waste basket. Along with paper documents, the cross-cut option is also capable of shredding plastic and small pieces of metal, like staples. One reviewer called it "small but strong," while someone else said it's "perfect for a home office." Another user called it "the best I have ever had."
Best Heavy-Duty: Bonsaii 18-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper Shredder
Let's face it: Many of us don't take care of the backlog of old papers on our desk as often as we should. So when you have a hefty stack that's starting to pile up, your best bet is using a heavy-duty paper shredder to get the job done quickly and efficiently. This heavy-duty shredder from Bonsaii can handle massive amounts of paper at one time thanks to its 18-sheet capacity and 4.8 gallon-wastebasket that holds up to 3500 sheets of paper. Plus, it has a powerful 60-minute run time but still manages to be "much quieter" than other similar models, according to Amazon shoppers. One reviewer called it an "excellent shredder for large jobs," and another said it has "impressive stamina."
Best Shredder for Home: Fellowes Powershred 11-Sheet Paper Shredder
This cross-cut model is powerful (it can shred up to 11 pages at once) and easy to use, but it's the additional safety details that have received high praise from customers and make it one of the best shredders for your home. The brand's patented safety lock feature is a large, easily visible switch on the top of the shredder that, when turned on, immediately disables the machine. According to reviews, it's a major bonus if you're using the shredder in a home with kids or pets. "I love this feature because I have a two-year-old that wants to do everything I do," one shopper wrote. "All I have to do is secure the lock switch, and even if it's plugged in I don't have to worry about her ever shredding anything."
Smallest Option: Aurora Professional Strip Cut Paper Shredder
Sleek and compact, this Aurora model is the smallest paper shredder in our list. Though it doesn't come with a waste basket, it's equipped with an extendable arm so you can easily adjust it to have the shredded remnants fall directly into a trash or recycling bin you already own. Once you're done, simply collapse the arm and store the strip-cut shredder inside a cabinet or on a shelf. Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers gave the portable model a five-star rating, with many noting that its small size doesn't negate its power or efficiency. "I'm highly impressed," a reviewer wrote. "It does what I need it to, takes up minimal space and is actually quite quiet." Another called it "the little shredder that could."
Best Office Shredder: Wolverine 18-Sheet Cross-Cut Shredder
Thanks to its large capacity and long 60-minute run time, this cross-cut shredder is a great option for offices. It can handle 18 sheets of paper at once, as well as tougher items like credit cards and CDs. Along with four wheels for easy transport from room to room, it also comes with a spacious 6-gallon waste basket that has a window so you can monitor when it needs to be emptied. Though it's powerful, this shredding machine is surprisingly quiet, according to reviews. One customer said, "this is the most quiet shredder I've owned."
Best Budget: Aurora 4-Sheet Desktop Cross-Cut Paper Shredder
For shredding on a budget, this under-$30 option is the cheapest shredder we've found. The compact machine can tackle up to four sheets at once and has a basket capacity of 40 sheets, which makes it perfectly equipped to handle small tasks for those who only shred occasionally. Plus, the convenient size and carrying handle mean this portable paper shredder is easy to transfer, too. "This little guy packs a big punch!" said one customer, adding, "the price-to-value-ratio can't be beat." Another person called it an "amazing little compact shredder."
Best Micro-Cut Option: Aurora High-Security 8-Sheet Paper Shredder
A micro-cut shredder offers the highest level of security for your documents, and this model from Aurora comes highly recommended by reviewers. With an 8-sheet capacity, it can run for up to five minutes continuously and comes with an attached 3.9-gallon waste basket. But most importantly, it'll shred your items into tiny, unrecognizable pieces, so if protecting your documents and personal information is a priority, this model is your best bet. "It is worth every penny," a customer wrote. "The micro-cut is precise and most importantly, I can remove the trash bin with ease and dump it into a trash bag without any mess." Another said it's "quiet, efficient, and effective at shredding credit cards. Everything ends up in little tiny bits"
Best Cross-Cut Option: Bonsaii 10-Sheet Paper Shredder
This powerful cross-cut paper shredder can tackle up to 10 sheets at once and has a 5.5-gallon bin that holds up to 320 sheets of paper. More than 8,000 Amazon customers had positive experiences with this sturdy, reliable model, and many praised its ease of use and results. "I have used other shredders before, but this one was by far the simplest to install and use," said one. "The cross cut is small enough to make even the smallest font printing unintelligible." Another called it a "workhorse for the home" and wrote, "I highly recommend this shredder after spending the last three days shredding documents with sensitive information on them for my family. With the 30-minute run time I was able to empty 10+ boxes of old bank/medical/credit card records at a regular pace. I'm thrilled with its performance right out of the box and how much storage space it quickly freed up. The small size of the shreds is good too."