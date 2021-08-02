The 9 Best Paper Shredders for Your Home Office, According to Reviewers

Best Cross-Cut Option: Bonsaii 10-Sheet Paper Shredder

This powerful cross-cut paper shredder can tackle up to 10 sheets at once and has a 5.5-gallon bin that holds up to 320 sheets of paper. More than 8,000 Amazon customers had positive experiences with this sturdy, reliable model, and many praised its ease of use and results. "I have used other shredders before, but this one was by far the simplest to install and use," said one. "The cross cut is small enough to make even the smallest font printing unintelligible." Another called it a "workhorse for the home" and wrote, "I highly recommend this shredder after spending the last three days shredding documents with sensitive information on them for my family. With the 30-minute run time I was able to empty 10+ boxes of old bank/medical/credit card records at a regular pace. I'm thrilled with its performance right out of the box and how much storage space it quickly freed up. The small size of the shreds is good too."