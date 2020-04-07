9 Anthropologie Sale Finds to Instantly Elevate Your Home Office Space
Did we mention they’re currently an extra 25 percent off?
From forgoing your morning commute to answering emails in your pajamas, working from home can certainly have its perks. But with those perks, there are also a few downsides, like working in a new environment that may feel lackluster or ill-equipped with typical workplace necessities. And while the urge to overhaul your entire home office for something more inspiring can be tempting, it’s not always practical—especially if you’re only temporarily working from home due to the current social distancing guidelines.
Instead, we suggest finding a few key items that spark joy, inspiration, and ultimately make your space feel more inviting. If you’re not sure where to start, we rounded up nine bold and stylish sale finds from Anthropologie that’ll easily elevate any workspace. The best part? You’ll automatically receive an extra 25 percent off the already discounted finds once you add them to your cart. Whether you’re in a need of a chic desk chair or a bright throw to add a pop of color to your space, you’ll find a variety of discounted options at Anthropologie. Scroll to shop our favorite pieces now.
Bodega Ceramic Candle
Punch up your desk with these petite yet bold ceramic candles. The small vessels won’t overwhelm your desktop but will add a pop of color and a relaxing scent to your space. Choose from intoxicating fragrances like blood orange sangria, watermelon granita, and cucumber gin.
To buy: $8 (was $14); anthropologie.com.
Woven Raki Rug
Your desk isn’t the only place where you can get creative. Instead, inject some personality to the surrounding area, too, with this intricate Woven Raki Rug. The handcrafted rug has a cool motif that’s perfect for high traffic areas (and is easy to clean if you happen to spill some coffee). Plus, if you don’t have a separate office, this rug will be a great visual divider between your work space and the rest of your room.
To buy: From $45 (was $78); anthropologie.com.
Monogram Agate Coaster
Prevent water and coffee rings from staining your desk with the Agate Coaster. Hand-carved from Agate stone and available with the monogram of your choice, these pretty, customized coasters will add a personal touch to your space. Plus, they can even double as paper weights in a pinch.
To buy: $10 (was $16); anthropologie.com.
Dipped Glass Vase
The simplest way to upgrade your space? A touch of greenery. House your bouquets in these blue and lilac vases on top of your desk for an instant mood boost. Currently only $30, these vases are handcrafted and perfect for showcasing seasonal blooms in style.
To buy: $30 (was $44); anthropologie.com.
Elowen Swivel Desk Chair
Anyone who’s ever used their kitchen chair as a makeshift desk chair knows—an uncomfortable seat can certainly make or break your work-from-home productivity. Treat yourself to a cozy, velvet chair—like this Eowen Swivel Desk Chair—that’ll benefit your spine and your office aesthetic. The comfortable chair comes in a bold, blue hue with pretty contrasting brass legs. One happy Anthropologie reviewer said: “It's soft and plush and the gold really stands out.”
To buy: $290 (was $598); anthropologie.com.
Soho Home x Anthropologie Tiera Throw Blanket
A throw blanket is a versatile find: It will not only keep you warm while answering emails early in the morning, but it can also act like a makeshift furniture cover to disguise any old or stained pieces you’re not quite ready to replace. We love the beach-inspired design of this bright Teira throw and suggest draping it over your desk chair to add some cheery color to your space.
To buy: $45 (was $78); anthropologie.com.
Anthropologie Sydney Wallpaper
For an office space that needs more than just a few additional trinkets, we suggest a bold accent wall using the Sydney Wallpaper. The vintage-inspired blue pattern will give your work-from-home setup a calming vibe—and don’t worry, the peel-and-stick paper is easy to apply and remove as needed.
To buy: $90 (was $148); anthropologie.com.
Adelle Wall Art
Despite its name, we think the Adelle Wall Art prints can work as more than just wall hangings. Simply prop them up on your desk and play around with size and design for a cool DIY collage. To lean into the boho feel, pair the abstract oak-framed designs with desktop succulents or cacti.
To buy: From $100 (was $168); anthropologie.com.
Talitha Shelf
If you’re working from a smaller desk, storage is probably limited. Utilize your wall for extra space with the Talitha Shelf. Hang the sleek brass and granite design above your desk to store (and easily access) sticky notes, pens, notebooks, and more.
To buy: $100 (was $148); anthropologie.com.