I Finally Wrangled All the Wires Around My Desk With This Cable Management Tray

If you have even more devices and wires hanging around your desk than I do, do not fear: This cable management tray from Amazon comes in a set of two, so you can install both if that better suits your needs. The set also includes straps, so not only can you place a surge protector into the tray, but you can also tie one underneath. That means you'll have greater access to outlets and can keep more things plugged in at once. One under my office desk is plenty for me, so I keep the other tray near the vanity in my bedroom, attached to the wall.