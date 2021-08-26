I Finally Wrangled All the Wires Around My Desk With This Cable Management Tray
I have a lot of things on my desk. I have my laptop that sits atop a stand, two monitors, and a desk lamp. There's also a phone stand and a 6-foot phone charger cord, since I like to listen to lo-fi tunes from my phone as I work. As a PC gamer, I had this setup even before work from home became my everyday reality last year, but it was only once I started spending my 9 to 5 here that the unsightly wires started to bother me.
This cable management tray, though, instantly made my space look and function better. I no longer have to reach down to grab my phone charger, the thick wires from my monitors no longer snake around near my feet, and the big block for my laptop charger is out of sight.
The installation process for the tray is quite easy—there's even a printable cut-out template you can follow to make the process painless. Once you screw it in under your desk, you can slide in a surge protector and plug in all your devices. Keep in mind that while the tray can be attached to wood, MDF, and particleboard desks, it's advised you don't use it on paper honeycomb-filled ones.
If you have even more devices and wires hanging around your desk than I do, do not fear: This cable management tray from Amazon comes in a set of two, so you can install both if that better suits your needs. The set also includes straps, so not only can you place a surge protector into the tray, but you can also tie one underneath. That means you'll have greater access to outlets and can keep more things plugged in at once. One under my office desk is plenty for me, so I keep the other tray near the vanity in my bedroom, attached to the wall.
Reviewers have noted that this tray is much "better than a cord covering box," and multiple people claim it to be the "perfect solution" and "everything they needed" for tidying up their desk. So it's no wonder the tray has a nearly perfect five-star rating on Amazon.
If you're looking for an easy solution to keep wires out of sight and out of mind, this $24 cable management tray is up to the task.