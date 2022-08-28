This Clever Stick-On Desk Drawer Will Free Up So Much Storage Space In Your Office

If you live in a small space, you know how much of a struggle it can be to fit everything you need in each room without things looking cluttered and cramped. And if you work from home, you're undoubtedly familiar with the extra challenge of keeping your desk area neat and organized while still finding room for dozens of essential items like pens, charging cables, notepads, and more. Enter: This clever stick-on drawer from Amazon, which can be attached underneath your desk to provide additional, much-needed storage space.

Made by HumanCentric, this durable plastic drawer is a hugely convenient and versatile accessory designed to help prevent clutter in small spaces. Instead of filling your desktop with items or buying a whole separate storage system that'll take up tons of space in your office, just use the included adhesive strips to attach the drawer to the bottom of your desk. (You can also mount it with screws if you want a more permanent fix.) At under 8 inches wide and 3 inches tall, it'll save you precious room while providing a new place to put plenty of your office must-haves.

To buy: $25 (was $30); amazon.com.

The drawer comes with two clips meant to help organize wires, perfect for charging cables and headphones. There's a cutout, too, that can subtly route cords, so you don't have to deal with the unwanted look of wires all over your working space while you're charging your phone. Not only can you use this drawer in your office, of course, but it can also work to enhance any area in your home, like a gaming station or entertainment unit.

"This HumanCentric Shelf came with everything I needed and was super easy to install," wrote one happy shopper in their review, adding that they're "absolutely thrilled" with their purchase. Another buyer called it "super powerful and spacious," adding that "it sticks great and feels very sturdy." A third reviewer raved about the shelf's design, saying that it's "the perfect size to keep my audio interface out of the way but still within reach, and it's big enough that I could keep the cord rolled up inside the shelf behind the hardware unit."

Best of all, this handy accessory is on sale for just $25, which is 17 percent off its regular price. Get the attachable desk drawer while the deal lasts and enjoy the major upgrade it brings to your office set-up.