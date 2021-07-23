This 'Miracle' Cooling Weighted Blanket Helps You Fall Asleep Faster—Even If You're a Hot Sleeper
There's no better feeling than cocooning yourself in a weighted blanket. But if you're a hot sleeper, being too snug can trap a lot of heat. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have discovered a solution in the ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket, which is designed to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night while reaping the benefits of a weighted blanket.
Thanks to its heat-wicking bamboo viscose fabric, the Amazon-favorite weighted blanket has excellent breathability to regulate your body temperature for a sweat-free night's sleep. Additionally, it uses high-density sewing and two layers of microfiber to ensure its glass beads are secure and evenly distributed, giving you the proper deep pressure stimulation to help you doze off faster. The ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket comes in four colors, four sizes, and three weight options that range from 7 pounds for children to 15 pounds for adults.
To buy: $90; amazon.com.
In their reviews, Amazon shoppers vouched for the blanket's cooling abilities, which many said helped make a ″huge difference″ in the quality of their sleep—even for those who suffer from insomnia.
"I have incredibly bad insomnia—or should say had now that I have this weighted blanket," wrote one customer, who also called the cooling weighted blanket the "best purchase ever." "It's cool, soft, extremely durable, and well-made. I now go to sleep without tons of issues most nights and feel like I'm in a cocoon. If you have bad insomnia, you need this in your life."
Another added, "I was very hesitant to think that something that weighs more could actually keep my body temperature in check through the night, but it does. I have not woken up at night due to being overheated—it's a miracle."
It's also great for anyone sharing a bed with a hot sleeper. "This blanket is so breathable," one shopper raved. "My boyfriend gets overheated too quickly at night so I got this for us… I thought there's no way a weighted blanket could be cooling because of its heft but I was very wrong. Totally worth the purchase."
For particularly restless sleepers, the ZonLi blanket has reduced their tossing and turning. "Even though it is heavy to move around, once you have it on top of you it is quite comfortable," one reviewer shared. "The bamboo fabric is so soft and cozy. It's not cool, but I am not overheating. Most importantly, I'm sleeping soundly through the night."
In fact, it's even helped one shopper get their "best sleep in years." They said, "The tossing and turning restlessness has all but stopped. I fall asleep faster and I tend to stay in the same position longer—sometimes all night. It's been a lifechanger."
Grab the ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket on Amazon today and treat yourself to a good night's sleep every night.