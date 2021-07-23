This 'Miracle' Cooling Weighted Blanket Helps You Fall Asleep Faster—Even If You're a Hot Sleeper

Thanks to its heat-wicking bamboo viscose fabric, the Amazon-favorite weighted blanket has excellent breathability to regulate your body temperature for a sweat-free night's sleep. Additionally, it uses high-density sewing and two layers of microfiber to ensure its glass beads are secure and evenly distributed, giving you the proper deep pressure stimulation to help you doze off faster. The ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket comes in four colors, four sizes, and three weight options that range from 7 pounds for children to 15 pounds for adults.