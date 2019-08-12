This Best-Selling Bed Frame Saves Me So Much Space With Its Under-the-Bed Storage

Image zoom amazon.com

Upon moving into my first New York City apartment, one thing was painfully clear: There was no way all of my clothes, linens, and shoes would fit inside my modest closet. So I took a page from my childhood and quickly started finding ways to hide my clutter under the bed.

The first purchase I made was a platform bed frame which instantly created a plethora of hidden storage space perfect for keeping off-season clothing, spare sheets, rarely-used suitcases, and a vast collection of shoes out of sight. I went with the Zinus Shawn 14-Inch SmartBase Mattress Foundation after a friend recommended the stylish, minimal brand, and I couldn’t be happier with my purchase.

The frame arrived in a slender box that I somehow managed to carry up my sixth floor walk-up on my own (although I wouldn’t advise lifting it by yourself if you can help it). The setup was incredibly simple—just a few wing bolts to tighten by hand so that the frame would be secure. It was a walk in the park compared to the marathon that was building my IKEA dresser.

Despite the streamlined design, the frame feels sturdy and stable, eliminating the need for a box spring entirely while providing ample storage space. With a height of 14 inches, the space beneath my bed can now easily fit organization essentials like this underbed shoe bag for all of my closet overflow.

It seems I’m not the only one who was tipped off to this affordable bed frame. The mattress foundation has amassed more than 27,000 Amazon reviews—20,698 of which award the product a perfect five stars.

“This seriously is the best purchase I've probably ever made. I waited a long time to get this on sale at Amazon and am so glad I did,” one reviewer wrote. “Everyone should have one of these platform bed frames,” they added.

Another noted that the bed’s design makes it easy to store and set up as needed. “Works great! Very sturdy, yet compact when taken apart. Perfect to store in a closet, then set up and put the mattress on it (we store in the basement until family comes to town),” the shopper explained.

Others are a fan of the underbed storage space the frame offers and how quick the assembly process was. “There’s enough room under to fit the typical under the bed storage containers and putting it together was SO easy,” one reviewer wrote.

Perhaps the best feature of the bed is its low price. The queen-size frame was originally listed for $80 and is currently marked down to just $50—which is even cheaper than the smaller sizes. So whether you’re looking for an affordable way to complete your bedroom’s look or are in need of extra storage space, consider this best-selling bed frame.

To buy: From $50 (was $80); amazon.com.