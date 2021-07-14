Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Talking About These 10 Under-Bed Storage Solutions
Under-the-bed storage isn't just for kids who want to hide something from their parents. Whether you live in a small apartment or have square footage to spare, the extra space is worth taking advantage of. Trust us: The phrase "out of sight, out of mind" will never feel more relevant than after you've utilized the surface area beneath your bed frame for storage.
Still, you probably don't want to revert to the adolescent practice of kicking objects under your bed, only to rediscover them months later. That's where under-bed organizers come in. Containers like rolling drawers and collapsible cubes will keep you from creating an abyss beneath your sleeping quarters. Yet with so many options out there, it can be hard to determine which types of organizers are best for you.
To simplify your search, we rounded up 10 of the best under-bed storage solutions available on Amazon. Each serves a unique purpose, and together, they've earned more glowing reviews than we can count. Keep scrolling to shop all of our top picks, and breathe easy knowing prices start at a measly $15.
Related Items
Lifewit 3-Pack Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bags
Dimensions: 3.62 x 16.93 x 13.78 inches
Each of these zip-up storage bags features a 90-liter capacity, or almost 24 gallons. According to the brand, that's enough space to hold a king-size comforter, six blankets, or 35 pieces of clothing. The multi-layer quilted material promotes ventilation, and a clear side panel on each one allows you to keep track of what's inside.
Amazon Basics Under-Bed Storage Containers with Zipper, 2 Pack
Dimensions: 42 x 18 x 6 inches
At only six inches tall, these fabric containers are a great option for anyone whose bed is low to the ground. Even so, reviewers say they manage to hold an impressive amount of items. "One bag held six pairs of capri pants, eight tops, and seven nightgowns with room to spare," one person wrote. Plus, a set of side handles makes them easy to pull out when necessary.
Iris USA 6-Count Pearl Lidded Plastic Storage Bins
Dimensions: 22 x 16.5 x 6.53 inches
Hard plastic bins are ideal for storing fragile items, and these ones are the perfect size to be stowed under a bed. The pearl color is discreet yet just translucent enough for you to see what's inside, while a built-in handle at the bottom of each creates impressive accessibility. For those with extra vertical space, grooves in the bins' latching buckle lids make them easy to stack.
Onlyeasy Sturdy Under-Bed Shoe Storage Organizer, Set of 2
Dimensions: 29.33 x 23.62 x 5.91 inches; 33.86 x 23.62 x 5.91 inches
This set of shoe organizers is available in two types—one with two 12-cell organizers, and the other with one 14-cell and one 4-cell option ideal for storing boots. Their fabric-coated cardboard frames and clear, dust-proof lids will keep your footwear in pristine condition. Plus, if you're not satisfied with your purchase, Onlyeasy will replace it or give you a refund, no questions asked.
StorageLab Under Bed Storage with Wheels, Pack of 2
Dimensions: 27 x 24.5 x 6.3 inches
Rolling under-bed storage could be the most convenient choice for items you need to access regularly. These containers stand out for their metal support beams, which can hold up to 35 pounds. A detachable divider and durable front handle add to their superior design. At $60 for two, they're a bit of a splurge, but hundreds of customers say they're completely worth it.
Zober Underbed Storage Bag Organizer, Pack of 2
Dimensions: 42 x 18 x 6 inches
Thousands of customers cite the 39-gallon capacity as their favorite feature of these bags, while others rave about how sturdy they are for the price. "For years, I have had gift wrap clutter in various spots around the house. These under-bed containers have completely solved my problem," said a reviewer. "Wow. I never expected that I would be able to pack everything into just two containers, but I did."
Amazon Basics Collapsible Storage Cubes with Handles, Pack of 6
Dimensions: 10.5 x 10.5 x 11 inches
Collapsible fabric cubes are a universally loved storage solution, and this pack of six proves why. The light, handle-accented boxes take up practically no space when not in use, and many shoppers note that their foolproof design makes them a great under-bed option for kids. Nearly 43,000 reviewers have given the storage cubes a five-star rating for their organizing abilities.
Richards Homewares 2-Drawer Metal Frame Underbed Storage with Lids
Dimensions: 32.75 x 12.2 x 7.9 inches
These under-bed drawers are a lazy person's storage dream. They glide in and out of their metal frame with the simple pull of a knob, and they can be lifted all the way out of the frame in seconds. Each drawer also features a removable lid for the easiest possible access to your items.
Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags, Pack of 2
Dimensions: 39.37 x 19.69 x 5.91 inches
These bags are available in three shades of gray with soft or firm side walls, depending on your needs. Reviewers say a single one can hold a king-size comforter and quilt with room to spare. "I was able to put all my extra T-shirts and some summer clothes in here so they're still easily accessible but out of the way," one wrote. "I freed up so much space in my chest of drawers for clothes I actually wear often."
Musehomeinc Solid Wood Under Bed Storage Drawer with 4 Wheels
Dimensions: 32.9 x 19.68 x 5.83 inches; 35.43 x 19.68 x 5.83 inches
This could be the most aesthetically pleasing organizer the world has ever seen, and that alone makes it worth the price. Its wheels and divider make it as practical as it is stunning, and at less than 5 inches tall, it's designed to fit under almost any bed frame. The drawer comes in two sizes: One for queen- and king-sized beds and another for twin and full.