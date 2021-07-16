Amazon Shoppers Love This $13 Caddy for Decluttering Miscellaneous Items on Their Bedside Tables

Keeping your bedroom tidy requires a few simple steps like making your bed and folding clothes (then actually putting those clothes away). But what do you do about the pile of books, magazines, chargers, lotions, and remotes on your bedside table? Stowing these nighttime essentials in a dresser or bookshelf make it inconvenient to grab them on a nightly basis, and even the drawers in your nightstand can be hard to reach when all you need are your glasses.