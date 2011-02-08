9 Jewelry Boxes for Every Style
Shoreline Jewelry Box, Ecru
It’s all about the details with this lovely jewelry box: rows of white shells, delicate embroidering, and a mirror-lined lid.
To buy: $20, anthropologie.com.
Bristol Jewelry Box
With small compartments for earrings, rows to keep rings upright, and extra space for larger items like bangles, this box takes jewelry organization to the max.
To buy: $30, containerstore.com.
Ceramic Urchin Box
This glazed ceramic box gives pearl earrings and necklaces a charming, ocean-inspired home.
To buy: $30, jaysonhomeandgarden.com.
Roost Hammered Silver Boxes
A few of these silver-plated stainless-steel boxes would make a gorgeous dresser-top display.
To buy: $14 to $60, velocityartanddesign.com.
Medium Lacquer Jewelry Box by Pacific Connections
Three compartments lined in velvet will protect your delicate pieces from scratches.
To buy: 29, cambriacove.com.
Novica White Ivy Soapstone Jewelry Box
We love the intricate handcrafted detailing on this soapstone box.
To buy: $33, worldmarket.com.
Agate Stacking
This multi-hued lacquered box would look exquisite sitting on a wooden nightstand.
To buy: $85 to $125, lilleashop.com.
Mirrored Jewelry Box
With a black tassel and an ornamental latch, it’s a stately place to hold your jewels. Inside, you’ll find a removable tray for ring storage.
To buy: $40, zgallerie.com.
Bamboo Accent Box With Glass Lid
No more wondering where those earrings diappeared to thanks to this sweet box with a clever see-through top.
To buy: $56, burkedecor.com.
