9 Jewelry Boxes for Every Style

By Ashley Niedringhaus & Jenny Kim
Updated August 29, 2014
anthropologie.com
Only the finest storage spots for all your pretty little things.
Shoreline Jewelry Box, Ecru

anthropologie.com

It’s all about the details with this lovely jewelry box: rows of white shells, delicate embroidering, and a mirror-lined lid.

To buy: $20, anthropologie.com.

Bristol Jewelry Box

containerstore.com

With small compartments for earrings, rows to keep rings upright, and extra space for larger items like bangles, this box takes jewelry organization to the max.

To buy: $30, containerstore.com.

Ceramic Urchin Box

jaysonhomeandgarden.com

This glazed ceramic box gives pearl earrings and necklaces a charming, ocean-inspired home.

To buy: $30, jaysonhomeandgarden.com.

Roost Hammered Silver Boxes

velocityartanddesign.com

A few of these silver-plated stainless-steel boxes would make a gorgeous dresser-top display.

To buy: $14 to $60, velocityartanddesign.com.

Medium Lacquer Jewelry Box by Pacific Connections

cambriacove.com

Three compartments lined in velvet will protect your delicate pieces from scratches.

To buy: 29, cambriacove.com.

Novica White Ivy Soapstone Jewelry Box

worldmarket.com

We love the intricate handcrafted detailing on this soapstone box.

To buy: $33, worldmarket.com.

Agate Stacking

lilleashop.com

This multi-hued lacquered box would look exquisite sitting on a wooden nightstand.

To buy: $85 to $125, lilleashop.com.

Mirrored Jewelry Box

zgallerie.com

With a black tassel and an ornamental latch, it’s a stately place to hold your jewels. Inside, you’ll find a removable tray for ring storage.

To buy: $40, zgallerie.com.

Bamboo Accent Box With Glass Lid

burkedecor.com

No more wondering where those earrings diappeared to thanks to this sweet box with a clever see-through top.

To buy: $56, burkedecor.com.

