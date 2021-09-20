This White Noise Machine Helps Shoppers Fall Asleep 'Almost Immediately'—and It's Only $20
Scrolling through TikTok, marathoning TV shows, checking one last email—there are endless distractions that can keep you up well past your bedtime. And even with screens shut off in a pitch-black bedroom, you still might find yourself struggling to fall asleep, no matter how cozy your bed. So if you need some help snoozing, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this handy gadget that lulls them to sleep.
The HoMedics White Noise Machine features five sounds found in and inspired by nature, including ocean, thunder, rain, brook, and summer night. Of course, it also has a white noise sound, which the brand recommends for relaxing. All of the sounds have their own button on the machine to easily select your favorites. Plus, the device has a volume knob and an automatic shut-off timer for 15, 30, and 60 minutes.
Even better, the white noise machine is lightweight and portable. So you can use it throughout your home, whether you're unwinding with the white noise in your living room or falling asleep to the sound of rain in your bedroom. And if you have an even harder time falling asleep when you're away from home, you can take it with you when you travel.
To buy: $20; amazon.com
The gadget has racked up nearly 28,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers saying that it's helped them fall asleep "almost immediately." They also call out that the machine has not only helped them fall asleep quicker, but it's also helped them stay asleep.
"I suffer from insomnia and this has made an incredible difference in the amount of time it takes me to fall asleep (it was about an hour, and after a week of use, I'm down to about 20 minutes)," one customer wrote. "I also don't wake up as many times during the night. I love how the volume is adjustable and how the machine offers more than just white noise."
Others rave that it's helped their children fall asleep. "This is a great device!" one wrote. "I bought the first one for my kids' bedroom and it worked like magic. They started to sleep much better and faster. Then when we moved our oldest to her own room, I purchased a second one because she loves the sounds."
If counting sheep just isn't cutting it, head to Amazon and shop the HoMedics White Noise Machine for $20.