The Best Wall Hooks for Kids
Best Multihook (Functional)
Triple Hook-up Strip, $20
This sleek row is magnetic, so you can tack up school notes next to hoodies. Secure incoming mail behind the top prongs. Available in six colors; also in stainless steel ($22).
To buy:threebythree.com
Best Single Hook (Decorative)
Sparrow Hook, $20 for two
Cute and sturdy, this bird on a branch will add flair to your nest while holding a significant load.
To buy:fredflare.com
Best Single Hoook (Functional)
Large Bach Garment Hook, $10
This two-in-one hook lets you keep a kid’s backpack and baseball cap in the same convenient place.
To buy:thecontainerstore.com
Best Adhesive Hook
3M Command Large Metal Hook, $12.50
Surprisingly sturdy, this stick-on model didn’t budge under the weight of a five-pound backpack, and it came off the wall cleanly.
To buy:amazon.com
Best Heavy-Duty Hook
OXO Wall Mounted Organizer, $20
This clever hook has knobs that turn sideways to hold up to nine awkwardly shaped items, like umbrellas and lacrosse sticks.
To buy:OXO.com
Best Multihook (Decorative)
Antler Hook, $129
The animal-inspired shape has enough indentions for eight items. And the cool design makes it worth the extra, well, doe.
To buy:geniusjones.com