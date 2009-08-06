The Best Wall Hooks for Kids

By Nykia Spradley and Ashlyee Hickman
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Yunhee Kim
Here, six hooks that hang tough, no matter what you throw their way.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Best Multihook (Functional)

Yunhee Kim

Triple Hook-up Strip, $20

This sleek row is magnetic, so you can tack up school notes next to hoodies. Secure incoming mail behind the top prongs. Available in six colors; also in stainless steel ($22).

To buy:threebythree.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Best Single Hook (Decorative)

Yunhee Kim

Sparrow Hook, $20 for two

Cute and sturdy, this bird on a branch will add flair to your nest while holding a significant load.

To buy:fredflare.com

3 of 6

Best Single Hoook (Functional)

Yunhee Kim

Large Bach Garment Hook, $10

This two-in-one hook lets you keep a kid’s backpack and baseball cap in the same convenient place.

To buy:thecontainerstore.com

Advertisement

4 of 6

Best Adhesive Hook

Yunhee Kim

3M Command Large Metal Hook, $12.50

Surprisingly sturdy, this stick-on model didn’t budge under the weight of a five-pound backpack, and it came off the wall cleanly.

To buy:amazon.com

5 of 6

Best Heavy-Duty Hook

Yunhee Kim

OXO Wall Mounted Organizer, $20

This clever hook has knobs that turn sideways to hold up to nine awkwardly shaped items, like umbrellas and lacrosse sticks.

To buy:OXO.com

6 of 6

Best Multihook (Decorative)

Yunhee Kim

Antler Hook, $129

The animal-inspired shape has enough indentions for eight items. And the cool design makes it worth the extra, well, doe.

To buy:geniusjones.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Nykia Spradley and Ashlyee Hickman