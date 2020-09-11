The 8 Air Mattresses Shoppers Say Are Well Worth Your Money
If you were to ask 100 people about their favorite mattress, chances are that most wouldn’t even think to mention an air mattress. The convenient and affordable box spring alternative, typically used for camping trips or spare bedrooms, has a bad reputation for being uncomfortable and inefficient. But if you look around online a bit, you can easily find high-quality air mattresses that, according to other shoppers, are worth your money.
And with a few added touches, like topping the air mattress with a lightweight comforter or cooling pillow, you’ll see just how chic and comfortable an air mattress can look and feel.
The most-loved air mattresses of 2020 come in a variety of sizes and shapes, and cost just as much as a trip to the grocery—depending on how hungry your family is. In fact, you can shop top-selling mattresses starting at just $41. Combined, these models have garnered close to 100,000 reviews and incredible eyebrow-raising ratings. Plus, you can shop them easily at places like Amazon, Wayfair, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Home Depot.
These are the best air mattresses to buy, according to customer reviews:
- Best Overall: Intex Dura-Beam Airbed
- Best Quality: King Koil Queen Air Mattress
- Best Rated: Intex Ultra Plush Deluxe Air Mattress
- Best Large Size: SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress
- Best Compact Size: Insta-Bed Raised Air Mattress
- Best for Travel: White Noise Pena Air Mattress
- Best Splurge: AeroBed Luxury Pillow-Top Air Mattress
- Best Affordable: Beautyrest Simmons Hi Loft
How Much Do Air Mattresses Cost?
Air mattresses can cost anywhere from $40 to $300 depending on where you’re shopping, but the majority of customer-approved models cost just over $100. These usually come with useful features like an air pump, electric pump, or built-in pump. You’ll be grateful for this when you’re sitting back and relaxing (rather than huffing and puffing) down the road.
Who Makes the Best Air Mattress?
The jury’s out on where you can truly find the best air mattress. After all, this is a judgment entirely based on opinion. But it’s easy to find models that are seriously loved by customers, which can usually be counted on for high-quality look and feel. If you’re searching for an air mattress at a place like Amazon, check out how many reviews it has. Then, look at the rating. Anything with thousands of reviews and a rating higher than four stars, like the King Koil air mattress on Amazon, is likely worth a try.
Where to Buy the Best Air Mattress
Like anything, the price of an air mattress depends on its quality, along with the retailer. You can shop air mattresses at any major retailer, including online commerce sites like Amazon, Wayfair, and Home Depot. These finds usually can ship and arrive within days of your purchase, too.
Scroll down to read more about the eight top-rated air mattresses that thousands of shoppers recommend.
Best Overall: Intex Dura-Beam Airbed
Not only can you customize the Intex Dura-Beam Airbed to the size you want (it comes in twin, full, and queen sizes), you can customize the mattress height. You can shop 13-inch, 18-inch, and 22-inch air mattresses starting at just $41. But no matter the size, this top-selling air mattress remains under $70.
With an inflation time under five minutes (no matter the size of the bed), a soft pillowy top, and flocked puncture-resistant sides, this model is as dependable as it is durable. Nearly 31,000 reviewers have given this affordable air mattress a 4.3-star average rating. Many shoppers have gone as far as saying that this air model is even better than the memory foam or coil beds you spend hundreds on.
“I never thought I would give a positive review for a blow-up plastic bed,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It's now been a month on these mattresses. And to be honest, we've slept like babies. These mattresses are super comfortable and after working on the house for days on end, we feel our backs are in better shape than they would be in our own beds. Absolutely thrilled with this purchase.”
Best Quality: King Koil Air Mattress
King is in its name for a reason. Amazon shoppers can’t say enough about this high-quality air mattress. It’s built with coils that fill with air to support your body in a comfortable-yet-firm way. The top is constructed with a thick and quilt-like material that is soft and cushioned—the exact way you’d want your mattress to be.
Close to 12,000 people have given this air mattress a 4.5-star rating because of its dependability that they say goes unmatched. These shoppers say from the easy inflation, deflation, and sleep you’ll get in between, the mattress is a win.
“This air mattress is fantastic,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I've been sleeping on it every night for 10 months ... I actually wake up pain free when sleeping on this mattress. I can't say the same when I travel and stay in hotel beds. It has been my best purchase over the last year. You won't be disappointed.”
Best Rated: Intex Ultra Plush Deluxe with Built-in Pump
This isn’t your grandmother’s air mattress. Shaped as if it were a bed with a headboard, the Intex Ultra Plush Deluxe has a high-end look at an affordable price. It’s made with fiber technology that ensures a tighter and firmer mattress that, according to the brand, provides advanced support and stability. Along with a built-in pump, the mattress comes with a carrier bag perfect to use during trips or for storage. What’s more, the bed comes with a knob that can be used to adjust the firmness, so anybody who uses it can customize the feel to their liking.
With more than 245 reviews, this air mattress has an impressive 4.7-star rating. Shoppers say they use it for the usual trips and family visits, but also trust the Intex for extended use.
“After 1.5 weeks of sleeping on this air mattress, I am overall very impressed,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The middle of the mattress stays firm throughout the night. Usually, I get backaches from softer beds that tend to sink in, but no problems so far with this air mattress so far.”
Best Large Size: SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress
Amazon’s number one best-selling air mattress, the SoundAsleep Dream Series mattress, comes in twin to king sizes and ranges from $95 to $165. More than 24,500 shoppers have given it an average 4.3-star rating thanks to its innovative and useful features.
Along with a secure and gripping bottom that ensures no excess movement (even when you’re tossing and turning at night), the SoundAsleep mattress is built with 48 internal air coils that keep the blown-up mattress feeling firm and supportive all night long. Plus, inflating it up is a breeze. A one-click pump can build up a king-sized bed in just six minutes. Worth mentioning: It comes with a one-year warranty.
“I'm fascinated by how comfortable it is and how quickly it inflates; the build quality also seems superb,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Friends who stay over my apartment loved it, they say it doesn't feel like an air mattress ... I have had one for almost four years, so they're pretty durable as well.”
Best Compact Size: Insta-Bed Raised Air Mattress
If you’re concerned about getting a drooping, soft air mattress, the Insta-Bed is your best bet. It comes with two different air pumps, one of which monitors the inflation while you sleep. The duo also helps expedite inflation and deflation, so you won’t have to stand around for hours at a time watching the air mattress blow up (which is arguably just as fun as watching paint dry).
Along with these helpful features, the strong handle bag makes compact storage at home or on the go much easier. Plus, the two air pumps that deflate the mattress allow for an even flatter (and easier) end result to tuck away. By the time deflation is over, it’ll be like folding up paper and sticking it in your closet.
More than 4,500 reviews have given the Insta-Bed model a solid four-star rating thanks to its compact and storage-ready design. “I wanted a comfortable but compact and economical bed for a small guest room and this air mattress is perfect,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Its small size and light weight (pre-inflation) made it easy to move into place through a narrow door. I unrolled it, put it into position, plugged it in, turned it on, and voila. I had been considering sleeper sofas and futon couches as alternatives but this was easier, faster, lighter, and way cheaper.”
Best for Travel: White Noise Pena Air Mattress
You get everything you need—the air mattress, sheets, a pump, a patch-repair kit, and a pillow—with this top-rated set. Shoppers say that the electric pump inflates the 18-inch mattress quickly, and deflates it just as fast, a handy feature for setup on the go or at home.
Among the hundreds of reviews, most are perfect five-star ratings, with customers often noting how high-quality the air mattress looks, feels, and remains. “I bought this as my husband and I are moving out of state and our belongings were being shipped ahead of us,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It is just what we needed. Very comfortable for myself, husband and our dog. The sheets were higher quality than I expected. We will use it for out of town guests.”
To buy: From $93 (was $149); wayfair.com.
Best Splurge: AeroBed Luxury Pillow-Top Air Mattress
If this air mattress looks like a normal cushioned coil style to you, that’s because it basically is. The ultra-luxe and super comfortable pillow-top design is fluffy, comforting, and so similar to a normal bed that you or your guests won’t be able to notice the difference. Of the 157 reviews currently on Bed Bath & Beyond’s site, the majority give the AeroBed a perfect five-star rating. It’s so good, in fact, that you might have to watch out for conflicts over who gets to sleep on the mattress.
One grandparent wrote, “I needed another blow-up mattress for when my family visits. I already had one (not nearly as fabulous) and I needed another as I have two grandkids. Problem is, they fight over who gets to sleep on this one, so we make them take turns. Thinking I may need to just buy another one!”
Best Affordable: Beautyrest Simmons Hi Loft
This full-sized mattress is 16 inches tall and inflates in seconds thanks to its powerful express electric pump that comes with it. The wallet-friendly mattress can support up to 700 pounds at once due to its strong (and puncture-resistant) vinyl material from which it's made—plus, the top of it has a buttery smooth velvet finish that is so soft, you won’t need to use a fitted sheet to get comfortable.
Shoppers say it’s a reliable purchase that can be used again and again. One five-star reviewer wrote,
“Bed is all that I had expected and is very handy. ,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “[It’s also] comfortable for sleeping. I have no complaints.”