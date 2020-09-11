The 8 Air Mattresses Shoppers Say Are Well Worth Your Money

Not only can you customize the Intex Dura-Beam Airbed to the size you want (it comes in twin, full, and queen sizes), you can customize the mattress height. You can shop 13-inch, 18-inch, and 22-inch air mattresses starting at just $41. But no matter the size, this top-selling air mattress remains under $70.

With an inflation time under five minutes (no matter the size of the bed), a soft pillowy top, and flocked puncture-resistant sides, this model is as dependable as it is durable. Nearly 31,000 reviewers have given this affordable air mattress a 4.3-star average rating. Many shoppers have gone as far as saying that this air model is even better than the memory foam or coil beds you spend hundreds on.

“I never thought I would give a positive review for a blow-up plastic bed,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It's now been a month on these mattresses. And to be honest, we've slept like babies. These mattresses are super comfortable and after working on the house for days on end, we feel our backs are in better shape than they would be in our own beds. Absolutely thrilled with this purchase.”