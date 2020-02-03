This Floating Shelf Is the $30 Trick to Keeping Your Bedside Organized

BedShelfie

When it comes to designing and organizing small spaces, room real estate is precious. While you might daydream about a big velvet couch with end tables or a bed frame full of storage drawers, those pieces might have to wait for a place with larger rooms. But no matter how much space you have to work with, a nightstand is a non-negotiable. Luckily, there are small-space solutions that we can’t thank the design gods enough for. If your current room size doesn’t condone a full-sized nightstand (hello, fellow city dwellers), there’s a simple fix: the BedShelfie.

It’s a simple tray-like gadget that “floats” alongside your bed and has more than 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It easily attaches to the edge of your bed frame without any tools—you simply tighten the clamps to fit the width of the frame (up to 2.25 inches). Its Scandinavian-inspired design and neutral bamboo color seamlessly fit into any decor scheme, and the shelf even has built-in grooves to let charging cords extend down to a plug.

Perfect for dorm rooms and city apartments alike, the BedShelfie can hold up to 15 pounds, meaning you can fill it with books, enjoy a cup of coffee in bed, or prop up your laptop. If you’re only working with a box spring or a flat base bed, the BedShelfie Slide is your best option; as the name suggests, it slides directly underneath your mattress.

Available in several sizes, the BedShelfie is an excellent affordable alternative to pricey nightstands, since none of them cost more than $50. Shop the genius bedside organizer below.

