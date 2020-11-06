This Best-Selling Towel Warmer Will Turn Your Bathroom Into a Spa

Warming up in a steaming hot shower after being out in the cold is one of the joys of winter. Unfortunately, the ritual gets interrupted as soon as you turn off the water and reach for a towel. Goosebumps appear on your arms and legs while you attempt to dry off quickly enough to jump straight into your clothes, shivering the entire time. But there’s one way to quell the bitter chill that comes with exiting the shower on a cold day: a towel warmer. Sure, it’s a luxury, but when your bathroom is as close to the spa as you’ll likely get in 2020, some things are worth splurging on.
Amazon shoppers have discovered a sleek towel warmer that’s sure to make it on your wishlist this holiday season. Currently the number one best-selling towel warmer on Amazon, this device has a white exterior set on natural bamboo feet. It has a large insulated interior designed to hold up to two oversized bath towels—though you could also use it to heat up robes, throw blankets, and pajamas to get that fresh out of the dryer satisfaction without actually doing any laundry.
It’s powered by a single plug (which you can unravel from hidden cord storage underneath the heater) and one temperature setting for the right amount of heat every time you turn it on. You can also choose from four time settings, from 15 to 60 minutes, so your items are warm whenever you need them to be. Plus, it has an automatic shut-off feature that will turn off the device once the timer goes off, so you don’t have to worry if you forget to turn it off manually.
Weighing just 11 pounds and measuring 12 by 12 inches wide, the slim towel warmer is easy to move around and stow away when it’s not in use. If you’re working with a small space, you can bring it out as needed to enjoy a toasty towel on command.
Reviews of the device on Amazon and overwhelmingly positive. One shopper called it “a real luxury,” and another said “I won’t go back to not having heated towels.”
If you’re looking for a home upgrade that will make a noticeable difference in your daily routine, this towel warmer is just the thing. Splurge on one for yourself, or wrap one up for someone who deserves a bit of pampering this holiday season.
To buy: $140; amazon.com.