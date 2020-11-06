This Best-Selling Towel Warmer Will Turn Your Bathroom Into a Spa

Warming up in a steaming hot shower after being out in the cold is one of the joys of winter. Unfortunately, the ritual gets interrupted as soon as you turn off the water and reach for a towel. Goosebumps appear on your arms and legs while you attempt to dry off quickly enough to jump straight into your clothes, shivering the entire time. But there’s one way to quell the bitter chill that comes with exiting the shower on a cold day: a towel warmer. Sure, it’s a luxury, but when your bathroom is as close to the spa as you’ll likely get in 2020, some things are worth splurging on.