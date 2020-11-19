This $25 Hack Will Create Bathroom Counter Space Where There Isn’t Any

Let’s set the scene: You enter the bathroom on any given morning, planning to go through the motions of your daily makeup routine. Pulling your staple products out from cabinets and off of shelves, you place them all haphazardly next to the sink, hoping and praying to whoever will listen that nothing falls to the ground.
The struggle of limited bathroom counter space is real, and it’s one that The Matte has set out to fix. The brand’s namesake product is a sleek, sturdy mat that instantly adds more than a foot of surface area to any countertop with one simple trick—it utilizes the sink. And at just $25, The Matte Space Saver is an investment you can count on to pay off.
The Matte’s patented design is lightweight, heat-proof, and foldable to the size of an iPad case, making it portable and easy to store. It can hold up to 2 pounds of products, be it hot hair tools or makeup palettes, and one half even features special indents to keep your beauty essentials in place. To use it, all you have to do is unfold the mat, lay it over the sink with the indent side facing you, and prepare to get ready like never before. When you’re done, simply wipe it down before closing.
Still a fairly under-the-radar product, Amazon shoppers are convinced this is the one invention every beauty lover needs.
“I have a small sink and vanity without much counter space, so getting ready in the morning was frustrating. Things constantly falling on the floor. I saw this, decided to give it a try, and I’m very happy I did,” one reviewer wrote. “Goes right over my sink and gives me the extra counter space I need, then just folds up and tucks away.”
Another customer said The Matte even works wonders over raised sinks: “It was a godsend while vacationing in a home that had little counter space and round, elevated sinks. Soooo glad I bought this right before we left home! This will definitely be going with me on every trip!”
The Matte is available in a versatile black and this stunning hot pink. Grab one for yourself—and maybe a few extras as gifts—to make getting ready each morning way less precarious, no matter the size of your bathroom counter.