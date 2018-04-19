3 Brilliant Ways to Sneak More Storage Into a Small Bathroom 

Image zoom If you don’t already have an under-sink cabinet, get one—it’s the perfect place to stash a ton of toiletries. To maximize your storage, use under-sink shelves or a multi-tiered lazy susan so you can easily reach the products in the back of the cabinet. Rebecca Longshore

Whether you have a small bathroom—or are simply struggling to fit in every last towel and shampoo bottle into a room you share with your kids—these smart ideas for sneaking in more storage will help. When we took a tour of Elsie Larson of A Beautiful Mess's gorgeous Nashville home renovation for the May 2018 issue of Real Simple, we couldn't help but admire the paint colors and patterned wallpaper, but the second we stepped into the bathroom, it was the storage solutions that caught our eye. Below are three genius storage ideas Larson worked into the space, and that you should consider copying for your own mini home makeover.

