3 Brilliant Ways to Sneak More Storage Into a Small Bathroom
Here's how to fit more towels and toiletries into a tiny bathroom.
Whether you have a small bathroom—or are simply struggling to fit in every last towel and shampoo bottle into a room you share with your kids—these smart ideas for sneaking in more storage will help. When we took a tour of Elsie Larson of A Beautiful Mess's gorgeous Nashville home renovation for the May 2018 issue of Real Simple, we couldn't help but admire the paint colors and patterned wallpaper, but the second we stepped into the bathroom, it was the storage solutions that caught our eye. Below are three genius storage ideas Larson worked into the space, and that you should consider copying for your own mini home makeover.
1
Add a Shelf (or Two) Above the Toilet
Typically, the space above the toilet is an underutilized area. But in a small bathroom, every inch counts. Adding a couple shelves turns a blank wall into an extra storage spot for plants, towels, art, and toiletries. Choose minimalist shelves and pretty brackets (just like this set in the bathroom of Elsie Larson of A Beautiful Mess) to keep it looking sleek and simple.
2
Don't Forget the Under-Sink Cabinet
If you don’t already have an under-sink cabinet, get one—it’s the perfect place to stash a ton of toiletries. To maximize your storage, use under-sink shelves or a multi-tiered lazy susan so you can easily reach the products in the back of the cabinet.
3
Sneak in extra shelving
If you're planning a remodel, chances are there's a spot where you could put in some built-in bathroom shelves. The beauty of built-ins is that they tuck into the wall, saving you valuable space. Larson added shelves behind the shower, providing a convenient spot to stash towels. No renovations in the near future? Imitate the look by installing a column of slim floating shelves. They'll take up slightly more space than a built-in unit, but will offer just as much bathroom storage.