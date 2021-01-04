This Towel Actually Makes Me Look Forward to Getting Out of the Shower

If, like me, you’re mildly invested in the world of trendy homewares, you’ve definitely heard of Parachute. Since its inception in 2014, the California-based company has grown a devout following for its cloudlike mattress toppers, waffle-knit robes, and deliciously lived-in linens. So when my boyfriend asked what I wanted for Christmas this year, I immediately sent him a link to the brand’s range of Classic Towels, desperate to put another buzzy startup to the test (and well aware of my usual bath towel’s sad, threadbare state).
I received my bath sheet-sized towel in the shade Coal last week, and it’s already converted me into a fervent Parachute believer. Getting out of the shower used to be my least favorite part of the day, especially during the frigid months of winter. Now, I feel secure when I turn off the water, knowing there’s a warm hug of Turkish cotton awaiting me within arm’s reach.
Parachute’s Classic Towels are made using Aerocotton technology, a unique spinning process that allows air to pass through cotton fibers. The resulting yarn is longer, quicker-drying, and softer than traditionally spun cotton. The towels’ range of colors is as luxurious as their material, including a crisp white, a neutral tan, and a pale shade of blue called Mineral.
Prices for the towels range from $9 for a washcloth to $114 for a set complete with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Meanwhile, the bath sheet I received from my boyfriend, which is about 35 by 60 inches, will run you $49.
Though the towels feature a fairly typical design, their texture is anything but. My beloved bath sheet feels almost velvety against my skin, and its XL length is sublime—I wrap it around my body the way one might burrow into their favorite blanket.
The Parachute Classic Towels are available exclusively from the brand’s online store. You owe it to yourself to give one a whirl, but don’t be surprised when you come back for more.