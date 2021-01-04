This Towel Actually Makes Me Look Forward to Getting Out of the Shower

If, like me, you’re mildly invested in the world of trendy homewares, you’ve definitely heard of Parachute. Since its inception in 2014, the California-based company has grown a devout following for its cloudlike mattress toppers, waffle-knit robes, and deliciously lived-in linens. So when my boyfriend asked what I wanted for Christmas this year, I immediately sent him a link to the brand’s range of Classic Towels, desperate to put another buzzy startup to the test (and well aware of my usual bath towel’s sad, threadbare state).