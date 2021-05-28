Amazon Shoppers Say This Shelf Helps Free Up So Much Space in Their Tiny Bathrooms
Configuring a storage scheme for a small bathroom isn't always an easy feat. Thankfully, there are plenty of genius shelving options available to help declutter your space without adding bulk. In fact, there's one that's generating a lot of buzz among Amazon shoppers for its bathroom-transforming abilities: the Spirich Over-the-Toilet Bathroom Shelf.
Designed to fit above your toilet to maximize the vertical space available, this convenient shelving unit provides numerous storage options for any bathroom essentials that are crowding your sink and floor, ranging from toiletries and potpourri to toilet paper and hand towels. Inside its stylish cabinet, you'll find two spacious shelves that can be adjusted for customized storage. The unit is also strengthened with anti-tip hardware and easy-to-open hinges for added durability.
Assembly is no problem, either—in their reviews, Amazon customers reported that the over-the-toilet shelf was easy to put together. "I am so pleasantly surprised by this shelf," one wrote. "All of the shelf pieces were labeled with a little sticker that was placed where it wouldn't show once assembled. All of the screws and pieces were individually bagged and labeled with numbers. Even the Allen wrench."
Many shared that the shelf's 24.8-inch long, 9-inch deep, and 66-inch high profile fit perfectly in their bathrooms after experiencing bad luck with similar models. For one shopper, it not only helped tidy up their bathroom, but it also tied together the aesthetic as well. "It makes the bathroom a lot more neat and elegant," they said. "It was just what I was looking for."
If you don't have a lot of floor space for the legs, several reviewers noted that the cabinet functions well on its own as a traditional wall shelf. But of course, the storage opportunities were the real selling point for most shoppers. "I bought this for my mom for her small bathroom," another customer wrote. "She had very little storage; now she has plenty of room for her bathroom necessities, and [it's] very easy to access everything she needs."This is the storage hack that your bathroom has been missing.
