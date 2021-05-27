I Solved My Studio Apartment Storage Problems With These Floating Shelves
Anyone who lives in a small space knows having a good amount of storage is crucial. In my case, living in a 500-square-foot studio apartment, it's extra important. Given the limited amount of space, my bathroom is fairly large, but the storage options aren't ideal. Now that I've lived there for quite some time, I've constantly been on the hunt for ways to make my space work better and more efficiently. I came across the Labcosi Floating Bathroom Shelves on Amazon and couldn't be happier with my decision to purchase them.
While they're affordably priced, it does require a little bit of work to install them. The packaging includes four metal brackets, two wooden panels, 16 screws, and eight drywall anchors, though you'll need a measuring tape, spirit level, screwdriver, hammer, power drill, and a pencil. The process sounds a lot more intense than it actually is, as you can see in this installation video, but you do have the freedom to set them up however you prefer. For reference, each shelf measures at 16.5 inches by 5.9 inches by 6.75 inches. You can assemble the shelves above or below the brackets, and they can be installed on drywall or plaster.
I'm able to store washcloths, candles, small plants, and skincare products without taking up extra space in my bathroom. And while the shelves are marketed for bathrooms, they can be used elsewhere, too. Store books, picture frames, and more in your bedroom or living room, or organize pantry items in your kitchen—they're so versatile and work anywhere based on your preferences.
The brackets are designed to be rustproof, so you don't have to worry about the metal after a while. The thick wood shelves are also durable and sturdy enough to hold a variety of different items when mounted properly.
Unsurprisingly, these are an Amazon's Choice product in the floating shelves category. Customers are especially fond of how easy they are to install, along with the high quality look for an affordable price.
"They look more expensive than they were, and I love that you can install them in two different ways. The wood is lightweight, but sturdy, and the instructions and hardware included made it easy and pretty quick to install," shared one customer.
You can save space throughout your home with these elevated shelves from Amazon. They're available in dark brown, natural wood, and white, and prices start at just $27.