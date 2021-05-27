I Solved My Studio Apartment Storage Problems With These Floating Shelves

While they're affordably priced, it does require a little bit of work to install them. The packaging includes four metal brackets, two wooden panels, 16 screws, and eight drywall anchors, though you'll need a measuring tape, spirit level, screwdriver, hammer, power drill, and a pencil. The process sounds a lot more intense than it actually is, as you can see in this installation video, but you do have the freedom to set them up however you prefer. For reference, each shelf measures at 16.5 inches by 5.9 inches by 6.75 inches. You can assemble the shelves above or below the brackets, and they can be installed on drywall or plaster.