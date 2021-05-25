This Space-Saving Shower Shelf Is Bathroom Organization at Its Best, According to Amazon Shoppers
It’s impressive just how quickly your shower can reach its storage capacity when you throw in razors, cleansers, and hair products, unless you’re a fan of multitasking products. But since you really shouldn’t wash your body with your shampoo, maximizing space however you can is a must. If you want to make the most of your shower without compromising on style, Amazon shoppers have pointed out this shower shelf as a way to get the best of both worlds, and right now, it’s on sale.
The best-selling shower caddy on Amazon, the Kincmax Stainless Steel Shower Caddy, has racked up more than 15,000 perfect ratings from customers, who’ve called it bathroom organization at its best. That’s because rather than hanging from your showerhead, the scratch-proof basket attaches to your shower wall
Installing it doesn’t require any tools, drills, or unsightly suction cups that lose their grip over time. You simply clean the wall, affix the adhesive film, hang the shelf, and wait at least 12 hours before placing any products inside.
“I was looking for a way to get everything off the small ledge of my combined bathtub/shower and this shower caddy was the perfect fix,” one reviewer said. “It is very attractive with the non-rust silver metal. I followed the instructions and it was easy to install on the back wall of my shower. The shelf holds all we need and the hooks are great for hanging up our shower pads and poofs. This is very functional for my compact bathroom that four people share.”
Amazon shoppers have shared photos of the caddy packed with oversized bottles and say it stays secure under the weight. And thanks to the open design, water won’t gather in the bottom and create mold.
If you’re more than over your shower’s limited real estate, maximize your storage by picking up the caddy Amazon shoppers swear by while both colors are on sale.